Mandaue City ramps up security for COC filing

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has deployed over 100 officers to secure the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office during the certificate of candidacy (COC) filing period on Oct. 1-8, 2024.

Key details

MCPO spokesperson Lt. Col. Mercy Villaro said 45 officers are stationed directly at the Comelec office, which is located at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex in Barangay Centro.

Additional personnel conduct patrols and checkpoints, while a rapid response team is on standby at the MCPO headquarters.

The increased security aims to protect candidates and the public during this critical election period, according to Villaro.

“We are taking these steps to prevent any incidents and to make sure that everyone, candidates and the public alike, can participate in this important process safely,” Villaro said in Cebuano.

Between the lines

The police official said there were no specific threats identified, but the MCPO is currenly on heightened alert status.

She said police escorts are available upon request for candidates facing threats.

She also said the MCPO is prepared to adjust deployment as filing activity increases.

Villaro said the MCPO anticipates needing more officers as the Oct. 8 deadline for the COC filing approaches. / CAV