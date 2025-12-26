Mandaue City relocates 16 Typhoon Tino–affected families before Christmas

SIXTEEN families displaced by Typhoon Tino have officially transferred to their new homes at the Bayanihan Village of Pasilong sa Paradise in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City, just days before Christmas, according to the Mandaue City Public Affairs Office.

The families, who previously stayed at evacuation centers in Barangays Alang-Alang and Umapad, lost their homes after Typhoon Tino struck on November 4, 2025.

On December 23, 2025, they were relocated to pre-fabricated modular housing units designed to provide a safer, more dignified, and comfortable living environment.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano expressed his gratitude and relief that the long-standing hope of the typhoon survivors had finally been fulfilled.

He said the relocation marked a significant step in helping the affected families rebuild their lives after months of uncertainty.

“Now you can see that they are properly settled here. They already have complete utilities,” Mayor Ouano said.

“At least they can celebrate Christmas here in our pre-fabricated smart homes. It is more convenient for them and provides a more organized and comfortable environment.”

The mayor emphasized that the city government made sure the relocation site was fully prepared before transferring the evacuees. In an interview on December 18, 2025, Mayor Ouano explained that families from Barangays Alang-Alang and Umapad were prioritized due to the extent of damage to their homes.

“We asked for their understanding because the process is not easy, and I did not want the evacuees to be transferred unless the area was fully prepared,” he said.

“This is much better than letting them stay in tents, where rain can easily enter and where it becomes extremely hot.”

Mayor Ouano added that the modular housing setup allows the families to live with dignity and gradually return to a sense of normalcy after losing almost everything during the typhoon.

“This setup allows them to live with dignity and helps them slowly rebuild their lives,” he said.

“I am deeply thankful to the City of Mandaue, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and all the national agencies we requested assistance from for making these modular homes a reality.”

Aside from the housing units, the families also received relief goods, including sleeping mats, rice, buckets, and other basic necessities.

These were distributed through the efforts of the City Social Welfare Services Office (CSWSO), led by focal person Glydiza Gochoco, to help the families meet their immediate needs as they adjust to their new homes.

The beneficiaries also expressed their gratitude to the city government, particularly to Mayor Ouano, for the opportunity to move into a safer and more comfortable environment in time for the holidays.

One of the beneficiaries, Guerlie Coyoca from Barangay Umapad, shared that her family lost everything when their house was completely destroyed by floodwaters brought by the typhoon.

“I am very thankful that I am one of those who were able to avail of this housing program under Mayor Jonkie Ouano,” Coyoca said.

“Our previous home was totally washed out, and we were only able to save a few pieces of clothing.”

She added that moving into a secure home has given her family hope and peace of mind, especially as they prepare to celebrate Christmas together after months of hardship.

Mayor Ouano was joined during the relocation by City Administrator Atty. Sally Malig-on Jr., Housing and Urban Development Office (HUDO) Department Head Karlo Cabahug, and General Services Department (GSD) Head Engineer Marivic Cabigas, who all witnessed the turnover of the housing units last December 18, 2025. (ABC)