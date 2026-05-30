Mandaue City reports 12% drop in fires

Summary:

Mandaue City fire incidents dropped 12 percent to 22 cases from January to May 2026, compared to 25 cases during the same period in 2025.

Fire Chief Insp. Alvin Torion warned of infrastructure gaps, noting only 10 of 35 city fire hydrants have strong water pressure and 13 are completely nonfunctional.

The Mandaue BFP is intensifying community inspections ahead of projected El Niño weather risks and exploring the acquisition of a specialized firefighting drone from Taiwan.

MANDAUE City recorded a 12 percent decrease in fire incidents this year, but authorities warned that the looming El Niño phenomenon, electrical overloading and damaged fire hydrants continue to pose serious risks to communities, according to Mandaue Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) head, Fire Chief Insp. Alvin Torion.

Torion said fire incidents dropped to 22 cases from January to May 2026 compared to 25 cases during the same period in 2025. He attributed the decline to intensified fire prevention campaigns and stronger community awareness programs under the nationwide “Oplan Ligtas na Pamayanan.”

“We continue to strengthen our fire prevention campaigns because prevention is still the best way to reduce fire incidents,” Torion said.

Infrastructure gaps

Despite the decline, Torion raised concerns over the city’s firefighting infrastructure, particularly the condition of fire hydrants across Mandaue City. Out of 35 fire hydrants, only 10 reportedly have strong water pressure, while 11 have low to medium pressure and 13 are nonfunctional.

“The problem is that several hydrants are damaged and the water company said they currently have no budget for repairs,” Torion said.

The BFP operates four functional fire trucks, although Torion said the ideal number for a highly urbanized city like Mandaue is at least eight.

However, he noted that barangay-owned fire trucks continue to serve as force multipliers, helping contain fires before they escalate into major incidents.

“Thankfully, our barangays also have fire trucks that assist us, which is why most incidents do not go beyond the second alarm,” Torion said.

Torion also warned residents to prepare for increased fire risks in the coming months as the weather bureau Pagasa projects hotter weather conditions caused by El Niño. He said electrical overloading remains a leading cause of fires, especially in densely populated communities where electrical systems have not been upgraded despite increased appliance usage.

“Appliances inside homes have doubled or tripled over the last five to 10 years, but many households never upgraded their electrical wiring,” Torion said.

“That becomes dangerous because overloaded wiring can easily trigger fires.”

To address the risks, the BFP is intensifying inspections and educating households, especially in the city’s top 10 fire-prone barangays, on how to respond during the early stages of a fire. Torion emphasized that residents themselves are often the true first responders during emergencies.

“We teach communities how to extinguish small fires immediately and how to check for loose electrical connections because they are usually the first people at the scene,” Torion said.

The BFP is also coordinating with the local government and the water utility provider to discuss solutions for the damaged hydrants.

Modern firefighting technology

Meanwhile, Torion revealed that Mandaue City could become the first city in the Philippines to acquire a specialized firefighting drone from Taiwan capable of helping extinguish fires in high-rise buildings.

Unlike ordinary drones used for surveillance, the proposed unit can carry fire hoses and assist firefighters in reaching areas beyond the capability of conventional ladder trucks.

“If this pushes through, Mandaue could become the first city in the country to use this kind of firefighting drone for actual fire suppression,” Torion said. / ABC