Mandaue City rules CVIRAA badminton

MANDAUE City showed its dominance in badminton after winning the overall title in the CVIRAA 2026 tournament, which ended on Wednesday, March 25, at the Cebu City Sports Center gymnasium.

Mandaue built its championship run through a strong performance in the secondary division, where it swept both singles titles and won all the doubles events.

In the boys’ singles, Vince Kerdy Rio bounced back to beat teammate Hanz Richard Diaz, 14-21, 21-12, 21-16, and win the gold medal. In the girls’ singles, Nica Ysabel Gulpany cruised past Talisay City’s Friday Rose Cabo, 21-7, 21-4, to take the title.

Mandaue also dominated the doubles events. Lloyd Erynz Rosema and Jermielle Andrae Rolos won the boys’ doubles after defeating Cebu City’s Prince Venzelle Belarmino and Jush Espaldon, 21-9, 21-15.

In the girls’ doubles, Ellaikha Marie Carnillo and Therese Gail Cosido added another gold by beating Cebu City’s Irish Maxene Arellano and Honey Lovely Maetampos, 21-18, 21-16.

Mandaue completed a clean sweep in the secondary division with another win in mixed doubles. Rosema and Gulpany defeated Naga City’s Jason Gaudioso Navales and Lyla Sleaze Canonigo, 21-14, 21-7, before beating Cebu City’s Laurence John Daganasol and Mercy Lyn Cutamora, 21-15, 21-13, in the finals.

The team also collected important wins in the elementary division. Jhenryl Cedrie Seno captured the gold in the girls’ singles, while Althea Grace Alfar and Ysabella Cosido ruled the girls’ doubles.

Other teams also had strong performances. Bohol Province dominated the elementary boys’ singles, with Dayne Glanz Cesar defeating Bench Zoilo Casenas, 21-17, 21-7.

Danao City won the boys’ doubles through Xavier Barral and Elthon John Mandifol.

Cebu City’s Amare Celestine Archival and Lance Gabriel Acaba secured a gold medal in the elementary mixed doubles after beating Mandaue’s Seno and Prince Eric Montes, 21-18, 21-17. / Via Junior Journos Jen Hershe Alterado, Eliana Borden, Rheianna Engaño