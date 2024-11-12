Mandaue City teachers to receive P10K incentive

PUBLIC elementary and high school teachers, along with non-teaching personnel across all public schools in Mandaue City, are set to receive a P10,000 cash incentive from the City Government this December.

This annual cash incentive, which aims to recognize the dedication of school public teachers, has been allocated a budget of nearly P20 million for 2024, benefiting a total of more than 2,300 recipients this year, said City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, chairman of the committee on education on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

Sanchez added that they decided with the local school board that the incentive would be given by batches. Persons with disabilities and senior citizens will get their bonus first.

Appreciation

He said the incentive is both a gesture of appreciation and a Christmas gift from the local government.

Sanchez added that already informed the Department of Education’s Mandaue Division that they would be the ones to distribute the incentives.

The teachers would only present two government identification cards upon claiming their financial incentives, he said.

He emphasized the City’s gratitude for the commitment of the teachers and school staff, who continuously support students’ education and development.

“We hope to start distributing the incentives by Dec. 22, as a Christmas gift and recognition of their hard work. I believe our public school teachers in Mandaue truly deserve this,” said Sanchez.

The initiative is part of the City’s ongoing efforts to support public education workers by providing financial assistance that can aid them in covering their own holiday expenses or other personal needs, he added.

The distribution of cash incentives will take place at the Mandaue Sports and Cultural Complex.

Mandaue City has 49 public schools in the City, composed of 27 elementary and 22 secondary learning. / CAV