Mandaue City to build new college building

THE Mandaue City Government is preparing to build a new Mandaue City College building, a project aimed at expanding access to higher education for thousands of students and strengthening the city’s commitment to free and quality learning.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano confirmed the plan, noting that the new facility will serve as a major step forward in improving the city’s existing educational programs.

“We will be building a new Mandaue City College building. For those who do not know, our existing City College, with around 2,700 enrollees, is located beside the Mandaue City Sports Complex. All of that is free, fully subsidized by the City of Mandaue. But hopefully, it will soon be accredited by Ched so we can avail of the Unifast, which will provide a subsidy of around 40 to 45 million pesos per annum to the city,” he said.

The mayor said the City is seeking accreditation from the Commission on Higher Education (Ched), a move that would allow Mandaue City College to access additional funding support under the government’s Unified Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (Unifast).

This, he said, would help sustain and expand the services of the school, which already provides tuition-free education to thousands of enrollees each year.

Ouano added that initial groundwork for the construction project is being prepared.

“We will still be conducting a soil test there, because the budget will only enter by the next quarter of next year. So we are hoping the Mandaue City College will start by the first quarter of next year. That is truly our target,” he said.

At present, Mandaue City College is located beside the Mandaue City Sports Complex, where it continues to accommodate students from across the city and nearby areas. The planned new building is expected to provide better facilities, increased capacity, and an improved learning environment for the growing student population.

The City Government stressed that the project is part of its wider effort to prioritize education, ensuring that young Mandauehanons are given greater opportunities to pursue higher learning regardless of their financial situation.

Once completed, the new Mandaue City College building is projected to become a cornerstone of the city’s educational system, complementing existing initiatives while opening more doors for aspiring students and their families. (ABC)