Mandaue City to clear skywalks to ensure pedestrian safety

MANDAUE officials are moving to clear nine skywalks across the city to restore their original purpose and ensure the safety of pedestrians, particularly students, as they cross busy streets.

The initiative comes after City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar received numerous complaints about the skywalks.

According to Del Mar, the skywalks have become hangout spots. "We have complaints lately that skywalks have turned into tambayan [hangout spots]," she said. "There are people dating there, others selling, and even some sleeping."

Del Mar said the misuse of the walkways defeats their original purpose.

"The purpose of the skywalks is not for that. It’s really for the safety of everybody when crossing the streets here in Mandaue City," she said. "These are supposed to help them, but now many are afraid to use the skywalks because of the people hanging out there who sometimes bully them."

To address the issue, Del Mar formally requested a clearing operation. The City will remove vendors, loiterers, and those using the skywalks as sleeping areas in a simultaneous operation coordinated with the barangays where the skywalks are located.

"There will be no more obstructions, no one hanging out, no vendors, no dating," Del Mar said, adding that penalties will be enforced. "This is part of road clearing, and they will be penalized."

The plan also includes stronger collaboration with local leaders for future enforcement and maintenance.

Del Mar said that Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano has discussed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to turn over the management of the skywalks to the barangays.

For many students, the presence of loiterers has made the skywalks intimidating. Dhessiree Jhay Devalque, a student from Mandaue Comprehensive National High School, shared her experience.

“Our class is in the morning, but usually when we walk home at night after buying something or going out, there are a lot of people hanging out on the skywalk,” she said. "Sometimes I get scared to pass by. Most of them are men, and sometimes they don’t even wear shirts. It makes me feel uncomfortable and afraid to walk through the skywalk."

Another student from the same school, Tristan Jacob Basaca, shared a similar fear. "Our class is in the afternoon and we go out at 6:15 p.m. So far, I haven’t been harassed or bullied either, but I still feel scared when passing through," he said.

With nine skywalks set to be cleared across Mandaue City, the local government hopes these structures can once again serve their true purpose of providing safe passage for every pedestrian, especially the youth who walk these streets every day. (ABC)