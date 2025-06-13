Mandaue City to host Cebu's largest pride march

THE Mandaue Kaabag LGBTQIA+ Federation will host Cebu's largest Pride March on June 14, 2025, to celebrate Pride Month. Numerous LGBTQIA+ communities from across Cebu will join the event.

Participants will include groups from Talisay City, the Municipality of Camotes, and the Philippine Financial Inter-Industry Pride (PFIP) Organization from the BPO Industry. These groups began joining the parade in 2023 and are expected to participate again this year.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at Plaza Presidencia, proceeding to A.C. Cortes, UV Mandaue, and Mandaue City Health, before concluding back at Plaza Presidencia. The main program will start at 7 p.m. at Mandaue Plaza Presidencia.

Reg Lyn Bihag, president of the Kaabag LGBTQIA+ Federation, stated that organizing such an event is challenging.

However, they continue to hold the Pride March every June to advocate for equality until the SOGIE Bill passes.

"Challenging siya kay pila nami ka years nga nagsigeg march for equality and ma-pass pud ang SOGIE Bill na ginaampo," Bihag said.

(It's challenging because we've been marching for equality for so many years, and we've also been praying for the SOGIE Bill to be passed.)

Organizers expect 10,000 to 20,000 participants and invite everyone to join the march.

The Mandaue LGBTQIA+ community is known for being the first to hold Pride Month activities in the region. (Zenn Dee Tejero, CNU Intern)