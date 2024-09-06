Mandaue City to recall 2 garbage trucks from Guizo

FOR allegedly failing to properly manage waste within its jurisdiction, Barangay Guizo will lose its two garbage trucks owned by the Mandaue City Government.

This was confirmed by Guizo Barangay Captain Jesus Neri Sr. in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.

Barangay Guizo reportedly violated the city ordinance on proper waste management as it continue to dispose of mixed waste in unauthorized areas.

The City Government ordered the recall of the garbage on Thursday, Sept. 5, heeding the recommendations from the Mandaue Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro).

Neri, however, requested the City to recall the garbage trucks on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The City, he said, will assume the garbage collection in Guizo as the barangay-owned truck is not functional.

Multiple citations have been issued to Barangay Guizo. The most recent violation, recorded on April 3, 2024, showed the barangay’s failure to comply with the city ordinance that mandates that waste be disposed of only in designated facilities.

Despite a P5,000 fine being imposed, the penalty remains unsettled, prompting City officials to issue a first and final notice demanding immediate payment.

Multiple citations

According to Cenro, Barangay Guizo has been subjected to multiple citations since March 21, 2019, for its repeated waste management violations.

Cease and desist orders were issued on Jan. 12, 2024, and Jan. 4, 2024, directing the barangay to halt improper waste disposal methods.

The village chief said that waste management is a challenge in Guizo, as they are using only one garbage truck because the other truck is under repair.

Garbage collection in Guizo happens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for biodegradable waste, and every Tuesday and Thursday for non-biodegrable waste.

“Not all the waste can be collected because of the size of the barangay,” Neri said in Cebuano.

Cenro has repeatedly urged Guizo to comply with Republic Act 9003 (the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000), which requires the establishment of material recovery facilities (MRFs) for proper waste segregation and recycling.

Despite these directives, Barangay Guizo’s violations have persisted, according to Cenro.

Neri said they have an MRF, but the problem of unsegregated waste persists due to some of his constituents who throw garbage anywhere.

SunStar Cebu tried to contact Centro head Araceli Barlam for a comment, but she was unavailable as she was still in a meeting as of press time. / CAV