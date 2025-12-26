Mandaue City to regulate lasers, drones, kites near MCIA

THE Mandaue City Government is moving to regulate the use of laser lights, drones, kites, and balloons across all 27 barangays following safety concerns raised by the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

Mandaue City Councilor Jesus Arcilla, chairman of the Committee on Energy, said the proposed ordinance was requested by airport management, citing the city’s inclusion within the airport’s area of responsibility.

“The request came from the Mactan Airport. Because Mandaue City falls within its area of responsibility, the use of lasers, kites, drones, and balloons needs to be strictly prohibited,” Arcilla said.

According to the councilor, these objects have been identified as hazards to aircraft operations, particularly during takeoff and landing.

He noted that several incidents and accidents involving aircraft have been linked to the presence of such objects in the airspace.

“There have already been many incidents and accidents caused by these activities, especially those that interfere with airplanes. This is one of the reasons accidents happen,” Arcilla explained.

The proposed measure aims to regulate these activities citywide, with barangays expected to play a key role in enforcement.

Arcilla said each barangay will be given the responsibility to monitor and ensure compliance within their respective areas.

“This will be regulated. The airport has requested that this be strictly enforced, and each barangay will be given the responsibility to watch over and make sure that lasers, kites, drones, and similar objects are no longer allowed,” he said.

Arcilla clarified that the ordinance will cover all 27 barangays of Mandaue City, as the entire city falls within the airport’s jurisdiction.

“Yes, this will apply to all 27 barangays because Mandaue City is fully included in the area of responsibility of the Mactan Airport,” he said.

However, the councilor said penalties for violations have yet to be determined, as these will be discussed during a public hearing.

He added that airport authorities will have significant input in deciding the appropriate sanctions.

“The penalties will still depend on the outcome of the public hearing. The airport authorities will help decide what the penalties should be,” Arcilla said.

As of now, no schedule has been set for the public hearing, as the city government is still coordinating with the management of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

“We do not have a schedule yet for the public hearing. We are still depending on the availability and coordination with the airport management,” he said.

Arcilla assured members of the media that they will be informed once the public hearing is scheduled.

“We will make sure to inform you once everything is set,” he added. (ABC)