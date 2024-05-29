Mandaue City to start government center construction in August

THE Mandaue City Government is set to start construction of the one-stop-shop government center in August 2024, coinciding with the city’s Charter Day anniversary celebration.

The development project is funded by a P3 billion loan from the state-owned Development Bank of the Philippines and will be located at the former Cebu International Convention Center (CICC).

In a phone interview on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, Mandaue City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan told SunStar Cebu that the loan approval came through in January or February of this year, with the official agreement signed in March.

Since then, the City has initiated procurement activities related to the center, he said.

The City celebrates its Charter Day anniversary every Aug. 30 of each year.

Calipayan said the procurement contract was awarded in the first week of April, and the City is now finalizing the design and build contract with the City Legal Office.

He said that once the design and build contract is ready, it will require the authority to sign from the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The project is expected to be completed within 35 months, including a four-month design phase to develop the center’s blueprint.

The center would be at least eight stories high and will incorporate green building features. It will be constructed on a 4.3- hectare property.

Calipayan said the government center will house all government offices in Mandaue City, including the city hall.

Mayor Jonas Cortes earlier said that once they move to the government center, the current Mandaue City Hall, commonly called Mandaue Presidencia, will be used as a cultural heritage park.

Moreover, Calipayan on Wednesday said they have planned public amenities or spaces accessible to the general public.

He said the project is also expected to generate a significant number of jobs, as they intend to source construction workers locally to ensure convenience and provide employment opportunities for residents.

Under the loan agreement, the City will amortize the loan over 15 years, expecting to make payments with a four percent diminishing interest rate over this period.

Relocation

Meanwhile, about 500 informal settler families (ISF) currently residing at the CICC have been given a month to prepare for relocation.

Around 200 of these ISFs will relocate to the two buildings of Tipolo Residences, starting from mid-July to mid-August.

Families not accommodated in Tipolo Residences will be relocated to temporary shelter facilities at the back of the CICC, known as “Pasilong sa Mandaue.” / CAV