Mandaue City to turn 55, sets activities including new gov’t center groundbreaking

ACTIVITIES for the monthlong celebration of Mandaue City’s 55th Charter Day have already been set, including the opening of a food park at the Heritage Plaza and the groundbreaking of the city’s new government center.

The City Government has allocated P20 million for this year’s celebration, which carries the theme “A Journey of 55 Years Towards Excellence.”

Mandaue City’s Charter Day aims to engage various sectors of the community, not just city hall departments and offices, according to Kristian Marc Cabahug, executive director of the Mandaue Investment Promotion Tourism Action Center.

A portion of the Charter Day budget will cover some expenses for the Mandaue Business Month organized by the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry,” Cabahug said in a press conference on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.

More than 20 activities have been set for the Charter Day celebration; however, Cabahug did not provide a breakdown of the budget for each activity.

The food park will be opened on Aug. 23. On the following day, musician Jason Fernandez, former husband of singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre, will perform at the “Move Mandaue” night concert on Aug. 24.

The groundbreaking on the new government center on the grounds of the now-defunct Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) will happen on Aug. 29.

Mayor Jonas Cortes will invite Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia to the event.

The 3.2-hectare lot in the North Reclamation Area on which the CICC was constructed was included in the P300 million sale of the CICC to the Mandaue City Government in 2017 during the time of then governor Hilario Davide III. The sale was completed in 2018.

However, the Commission on Audit (COA) questioned the sale, saying it was conducted without public bidding and securing prior approval from the state auditors.

In 2023, Garcia and Cortes agreed that the City would pay the Provincial Government the remaining amount if the COA’s reappraised value turned out to be higher than the original price.

The construction of the government center is set to begin after the groundbreaking, once the area is cleared following the demolition of a house on the site.

Cortes said they aim to establish a one-stop-shop government center, as the current offices are small and scattered across different locations.

Other events

The other activities include e-games that will run from Aug. 10 to 18, followed by the Charter month opening parade on Aug.12.

On Aug. 16, the Start-Up Innovation Summit 2024 will be held, bringing together entrepreneurs and innovators.

The following day, Aug. 17, will feature both the push bike race and persons with disabilities’ sitting volleyball and basketball competitions.

On Aug. 22, the Department of the Interior and Local Government will hold the Lupon Tagapamayapa Incentive Awards, recognizing outstanding local peace and order committees.

The Mandaue Food Fair will take place on Aug. 23, showcasing culinary delights from various barangays.

The Liga ng Mga Barangay Off-Road Challenge will be held on Aug. 24.

Mandaue City will observe National Heroes Day on Aug. 26, while the Senior Got Talent show will follow on Aug. 27, celebrating the skills of Mandaue’s senior citizens.

On Aug. 28, the City will host both LGBT Night: Mr. Ayam Mandaue and *Women’s Night, highlighting diversity and empowerment.

On Aug. 29, the Sangguniang Kabataan Foam Party and Music Fest 2024 will take place.

The Charter Day Celebration will be observed on Aug. 30, culminating with the awards nights for City Hall employees.

The airsoft pistol competition will happen on Aug. 31.

Throughout the entire month, Mandaue City will also host dragon boat and lawn tennis competitions. / CAV