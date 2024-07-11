Mandaue City to undergo major leadership reshuffle

THE Mandaue City government is set to experience significant changes in its leadership as several key offices, including the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Elections (Comelec), and Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) will undergo a reshuffling of office heads.

However, the names of the new office heads have yet to be announced.

This routine reshuffling in Comelec is typical as elections approach, said Election Officer Anna Fleur Gujilde of Comelec in Mandaue on Thursday, July 11, 2024,

“Comelec is used to reshuffling; in fact, it is part of our mandate to be reassigned anywhere, especially as elections are near,” Gujilde said in Cebuano.

Meanwhile, significant changes are also occurring in the Comelec at a regional level.

Former Comelec 7 Director Lionel Marco Castillano has been transferred and appointed as the acting Regional Director for the Negros Island Region.

Castillano’s transfer, effective July 1, is in preparation for overseeing the local elections in 2025.

He was replaced by Francisco Pobe, who was previously the director of Comelec CARAGA.

Gujilde noted that the election period typically initiates two months before the elections, providing adequate time for new appointees to familiarize themselves with their new locations and responsibilities.

Transfers can occur within Cebu province or extend outside, depending on directives from the head office.

Gujilde herself has been previously assigned to Lapu-Lapu, Talisay, Naga, and Cebu City. Gujilde currently awaits further instructions from higher authorities regarding her next assignment. As of now, only regional directors are being reshuffled. / CAV