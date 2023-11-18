Mandaue City treasurer recognized for promoting equal rights for LGBTQ members

MANDAUE City Treasurer Regal Oliva received recognition from the Philippine Financial & Inter-Industry Pride (PFIP) for expressing her rights for the equitable treatment of LGBTQ+ members.

Oliva was given the Bahaghari Champion Special Award for leading the charge on Mandaue City's LGBT and anti-discriminatory ordinance during the PFIP’s 10th anniversary gala in Makati City last month.

Also, for her Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression, and Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) Equality bill, Senator Risa Hontiveros received the national Bahaghari Champion award.

The award honors outstanding people and groups who have promoted SOGIESC equality and human rights throughout the different sectors of the community.

In an interview with the media on Friday, November 17, 2023, Oliva said she felt overwhelmed by the PFIP recognizing her hard work with the Mandaue City Government for equal protection of LGBTQ+ members.

"Basically, this is for human rights. Because LGBT people are human. We also deserve equal protection of the law. Even though we don't have national law to help recognize gender expression and identity yet, we have LGUs like Mandaue, Cebu City, and now Lapu-Lapu, which protect the LGBT, especially the younger ones," she added.

LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer. (HIC)