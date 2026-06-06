Mandaue City tries to secure new garbage disposal site to solve waste crisis

MANDAUE City is moving closer to securing an alternative garbage disposal site to address the city's growing waste management challenges. Mayor Thadeo Jovito "Jonkie" Ouano is leading negotiations with private firms to find a solution before trash piles up further. On Thursday, June 4, 2026, Mayor Ouano met with representatives from Asian Energy to discuss a potential agreement.

Easing pressure on the Umapad dumpsite

The proposed deal would allow Mandaue City to dispose of its garbage at Asian Energy’s facility in Barangay Polog, Consolacion. This move is designed to ease the heavy burden on the current disposal area in Barangay Umapad.

City officials are urgently seeking both immediate and long-term solutions. The existing Umapad dumpsite faces increasing pressure every day from the massive volume of waste generated by local residents and businesses.

Settling financial obligations

As part of the proposed arrangement, the City Government has agreed to provide a one-time payment to Asian Energy. This payment will cover the City's unpaid garbage collection obligations.

However, the money will only be released after the execution of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and official approval from the City Council. Once the agreement is fully finalized, Asian Energy may authorize Mandaue City to begin transporting and disposing of its waste at the Consolacion facility.

Evaluation and review

Before making any final commitments, Asian Energy wants to ensure that the partnership will work seamlessly. Ryan Abdon, an Asian Energy representative at the meeting, said the company will thoroughly review the proposed agreement first.

Abdon explained that the firm wants to make sure all operational procedures perfectly align with company policies and waste management systems to avoid future problems. He noted that Asian Energy will coordinate the proposal with its management to ensure a smooth implementation.

An urgent solution for the community

Ouano expressed optimism that the discussions between the City Government and Asian Energy will progress quickly. He emphasized that a sustainable solution to Mandaue City's waste disposal concerns is highly urgent.

The mayor stated that the City Government is fully prepared to comply with the company's requirements and directives on proper waste handling. He added that the City remains deeply committed to working with private partners to meet all environmental and operational standards.

The ongoing negotiations are part of a wider effort to find alternative disposal options and protect the Barangay Umapad facility from overflowing. The meeting was also attended by City Councilor Atty. Joel Seno, City Legal Officer Atty. Erwin Heyrosa, City Administrator Atty. Sally Malig-on Jr. and Executive Secretary Atty. Riczen Gingoyon. City officials hope to finalize the agreement soon to secure a viable disposal site and strengthen overall waste management operations as service demands continue to rise. / ABC