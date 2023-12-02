Mandaue City unveils Disney-themed park to welcome Christmas season

THE Mandaue City Government unveiled a Disney-themed park to welcome the start of the Christmas season on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Mayor Jonas Cortes spearheaded the lighting of the park's 17-foot Christmas tree decked up with Christmas lights and ornaments.

In his speech, Cortes described the park as the symbol of the city's unity and progress.

"These lights are more than bulbs; they are beacons of a community on the move—progressing together, shining collectively. As we flip the switch, let it resonate not just as a ceremonial act but as a powerful declaration of our commitment to Move Mandaue forward," Cortes said.

"So, with great excitement and anticipation, let the lights blaze, symbolizing the shared journey we embark upon tonight. Together, let us radiate the warmth of unity and the brilliance of progress. Merry Christmas," he added.

According to Engr. Marivic Cabigas, the head of the city’s Department of General Services (DGS), said

the park's decorations are made from recycled materials in keeping with the city's eco-friendly initiatives.

She said the theme for this year will serve as a reminder to the public of the happiness that the holiday season gives, when families spend time together instead of worrying about money.

"Dili ang kwarta maoy makahatag ug kalipay sa katawhan kung dili a little nga nindot nga suroyan diri sa Mandaue is quite enough na gyud para naku ug mauyunan unta sa kadaghanan," said Cabigas.

(It's not the money that makes people happy, but a simple place where they could get together, such as this in Mandaue, is quite enough for me. I hope the people will like it.)

The Christmas park, which is located at the Heritage Plaza in Barangay Centro, is adorned with animated characters, traditional Christmas décor like Santa Claus and reindeer, and vibrant lights that dance to the tune of Christmas songs.

It is open to the public until January. (HIC)