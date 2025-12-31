Mandaue City vows stronger safety, recovery, and growth in 2026

MAYOR Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano said the City Government will focus on safety, preparedness, and recovery in 2026 as Mandaue City moves on from a year marked by calamities and other challenges.

In his New Year message, Ouano acknowledged the difficulties faced by residents but said the city remained standing because of unity and resilience among Mandauehanons.

“Bisan pa sa mga kalamidad, nibarug gihapon kita,” Ouano said, noting that the past year tested the city but also showed the community’s capacity to work together during crises.

The mayor said his administration intends to strengthen measures that will make Mandaue City more prepared for emergencies while ensuring that recovery efforts translate into economic growth and wider opportunities for residents.

Ouano said the City aims to turn setbacks into opportunities and gradually improve living conditions for families, adding that the local government will continue pushing programs anchored on long-term development.

He also encouraged residents to face the New Year with optimism, saying progress depends on collective effort between the government and the public.

Ouano ended his message by thanking Mandauehanons for their cooperation and wishing them a peaceful New Year. (CAV)