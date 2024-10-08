Mandaue City warehouse probed following seizure of P100 million illegal cigarettes

THE Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) of the Mandaue City government is now investigating the FMC Warehouse, where an estimated P100 million worth of illegal cigarettes were confiscated on Saturday morning, October 7, 2024.

According to Police Captain Nigel Sanoy, head of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Mandaue City Field Unit, the Bureau of Internal Revenue would file charges against those responsible for producing counterfeit cigarettes for violating Section 263 of the National Revenue Code of 1987 as soon as their identities are revealed.

"As of now nag investigate ta kung kinsa ang owner. Wa pa tay nakuha nga data kung kinsa ang nag rent ato nga bodega but definitely makakuha rata within the week. Nag request napud ta sa BPLO didto sa Mandaue City Hall," Sanoy said.

(Currently, we conduct an investigation to identify the owner. We have not yet obtained data on who rented the warehouse, but we will definitely be having it within the week. We have also requested from the BPLO in Mandaue City Hall).

Sanoy claimed that the BIR's inventory of the seized cigarettes, which included machinery and raw materials, indicated that the seized products were believed to be worth at least P100 million.

The seized contraband include one packaging machine for individual packing, one packing machine for sealing plastic, one filter cutter machine, one milling machine, one packing machine in reams, tipping paper (Marvel) seven boxes, clear overwraps for packing (25 boxes), clear overwraps for reams (17 boxes), cigarette papers (40 boxes), taping papers (27 boxes), canon packs (36 boxes), Mighty (Softpack labels) (21 boxes), canon reams packs (18 boxes), filter paper mighty (24 boxes), two moon cigarette packaging (27 boxes), Baisha 50 reams, Yuxi 158 reams, ChuangHwa 570 reams, Liqun (red) 86 reams, Liqun (blue) 20 reams, Furungwang 260 reams, Shuang xi 144 reams, Peony 155 reams, Yunyan 38 reams, Sequoa eight reams, Huanghelou 29 reams, Chienmen three reams, Septwolves one ream, Nanjing 279 reams, Huanghelou three reams, Mighty 343 reams, Marvels 45 reams, Menthol crystal USP grade two drums (25 kgs), White Glue Adhesive 26 pails, Inner Liner (Gold) 336 rolls, Silver Liner 81 rolls, Tipping Paper (Marvels) 36 boxes, Refined Latex 42 pails, PVAC Emulsion 22 drums, Clear Overwrap (Pack) 20 boxes, Clear Overwrap (Ream) 13 rolls, Filter Tobacco 193 sacks, Tear Taps 18 rolls, Cigarette Papers 34 boxes and Filter Rods 36 rolls.

According to reports, the company manufactures the cigarettes in Cebu and distributes them throughout the country.

After ten months of surveillance, the police were able to locate the factory by tracking the movements of raw materials and machinery to a warehouse close to Ouano Wharf.

Together with the BIR, they then launched Oplan Mega Shopper, which resulted in the successful seizure of the illegal cigarettes.

The CIDG is also monitoring other groups operating in Central Visayas that are smuggling illegal cigarettes, some of which are smuggled from Indonesia through backdoor in order to avoid detection by the Bureau of Customs. (AYB)