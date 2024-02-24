Mandaue City youth ponder Edsa's legacy

AS THE anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution approaches on February 25, and with it no longer being a public holiday for 2024, the youth of Mandaue City reflect on the event, which ended a dictatorship and restored democracy in the Philippines, and believe it should remain ingrained in their collective memory.

Often only discussed in history classes, the enduring influence of the two-decade-long dictatorship under former President Ferdinand Marcos, and how people came together to peacefully end it, continues to shape the perspectives and aspirations of today's youth.

“When I think of the People Power Revolution, it's a thing nga dako gihapon og impact today. People before struggled a lot, and it should never be forgotten,” said a Grade 10 student.

(When I think of the People Power Revolution, it still has a significant impact today. People before struggled a lot, and it should never be forgotten.)

“The presence of the Edsa Revolution will always be alive, although gina-celebrates ni siya kada tuig, pero murag ma-feel gihapon nato ang spirit sa revolution,” said a college student.

(The presence of the Edsa Revolution will always be alive, even though it is celebrated every year, but we still feel the spirit of the revolution.)

Edsa 38

From February 22 to 25, 1986, millions of Filipinos peacefully massed on Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (Edsa) in united opposition to the Marcos dictatorship, leading to the fall of the regime and the restoration of democracy.

The people went to Edsa to heed the call of Jaime Cardinal Sin over Radio Veritas to show their support for then-defense secretary Juan Ponce Enrile and then-Armed Forces of the Philippines vice chief Gen. Fidel Ramos, who had broken away from the Marcos regime and holed themselves up in Camp Crame located along Edsa in Quezon City.

In the early evening of February 22, 1986, Ramos and Enrile had held a press conference to announce their withdrawal of support from President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., whose 20-year rule had been marked by human rights abuses and allegations of corruption.

Ramos and Enrile said they recognized Corazon Aquino (widow of assassinated opposition leader Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr.), and not the dictator Marcos, as the rightfully elected president in the Feb. 7, 1986 snap election.

The revolution led to Marcos fleeing to Hawaii with his family, including his son and future President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. The dictator died in exile.

The future

Ancie, an Araling Panlipunan (AP) teacher at a public school in Mandaue City, shared with Sunstar Cebu how she teaches about Edsa in school, aiming to equip students with knowledge to avoid the mistakes of the past.

“I teach about facts in history. The events that happened in the past will help us understand the present and prepare for the future,” said the AP teacher.

“We should continuously learn from history, and I continuously pray that history will not repeat itself,” she added.

The teacher also said that the country needs a dedicated leader today with an extreme passion to serve.

“I always tell my students do not ask what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country,” she said.

No longer a holiday

Based on Marcos Jr.'s Proclamation No. 368 released on Friday, October 13, 2023, the nation will no longer observe the Edsa People Power Anniversary as a holiday in 2024, despite its traditional celebration on February 25.

Some critics of the Marcos Jr. administration believe that removing the commemoration of Edsa as a public holiday is one step towards "historical revisionism."

The Office of the President, however, earlier stated that it maintained its respect for the commemoration of the event in 1986.

"However, such was not included in the list of special non-working days for the year 2024 as February 25 falls on a Sunday,” a statement said. (CAV, CTL)