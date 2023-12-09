Mandaue college still unable to access Ched scholarship

THE Mandaue City College (MCC) is working on another deadline to accomplish its Certificate of Program Compliance (COPC) application, extending the wait for its eligibility to avail of national government-funded scholarships for its over 2,000 students.

The Commission on Higher Education (Ched) gave the school until March of next year to complete its requirements to re-apply for its COPC in June, MCC administration head Lilybeth Mayol said Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

The COPC is a recognition that specific degree programs offered by the local universities and colleges fully comply with the standards and guidelines set by Ched.

MCC needs the recognition to continue offering free tuition through Ched’s Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFast).

The school was first granted the scholarship program in 2019, and its students during the school year 2019-2020 were able to benefit from it, but its COPC re-application was turned down by Ched in 2022.

Among the reasons for denial was the school’s lack of facilities and personnel.

Mayol said their hiring for the school’s “plantilla” (permanent) positions is almost complete. She added that the City also donated 66 wall fans and 450 monobloc armchairs in November to add to their facilities.

“I am so very happy that the LGU (local government unit of Mandaue) is attentive to our needs. Before, we had only two electric fans per classroom, and now we have five for proper ventilation,” said Mayol.

Last May, the Mandaue City Government vowed to shoulder the tuition of MCC’s 2,200 students while they waited in the hope of the approval of their scholarship applications with Ched’s UniFAST amid the school’s pending application for a COPC.

Master plan

Mayol also announced Thursday that the City Engineering’s Office had already presented them with a master plan for the proposed new MCC building.

MCC is currently located at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex in Barangay Centro.

She said the building, which will replace the old Mandaue Bureau of Jail Management and Penology building in Barangay Looc, will be five stories high, containing 16 classrooms on each floor.

Mayol added that the building would have an activity center on the top floor and elevators.

She said they plan to present the master plan to the stakeholders involved, including the Mandaue City Government, to incorporate other suggestions before having the final draft for its implementation.

Mayol said the building’s budget would initially be P120 million.

On Nov. 29, city councilor and chairman of education Malcolm Sanchez said the Mandaue City Council had already approved MCC to become one of the City’s departments under the Mayor’s Office.

This means the school would have direct funds from the Mayor’s Office through the City’s annual budget instead of receiving only an annual subsidy.