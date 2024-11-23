Mandaue colleges champion anti-bullying, safe spaces for students, workforce

TWO educational institutions, Mandaue City College (MCC) and Benedicto College (BC), are setting benchmarks in fostering safer and more inclusive learning environments through their anti-bullying campaigns and mental health programs.

MCC and BC’s comprehensive approaches focus on education, support systems, and community collaboration, ensuring the well-being of its students and its personnel.

MCC has implemented innovative strategies to address bullying and mental health concerns.

In line with Mental Health Month, the institution hosted seminars and workshops featuring experts from Cebu Technological University CTU, City Health Office, and the Mandaue City Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Office (SAMHSO).

Guidance Counselor Cheryl O. Repique said the school’s proactive measures include seminars on bullying policies, stress management, and healthy diets.

MCC also introduced bibliotherapy and a wellness room equipped with board games and free food to promote a sense of community.

Last October, weekly zumba sessions were held every Friday to maintain physical and mental wellness among the students.

Ashley Dave Almario, a second-year Bachelor of Secondary Education (BSED) student, shared how the school’s initiatives helped him overcome bullying as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I received negative comments about my appearance and actions, but the seminars and inclusivity campaigns helped me regain confidence,” Almario said.

Teachers at MCC have also been instrumental in the institution’s efforts by participating in training programs that recognize the warning signs of mental health issues and emphasize suicide prevention.

BC, meanwhile, takes a community-driven approach to combat bullying and promote mental health.

Anti-bullying policies are integrated into the school’s manual, and awareness campaigns are introduced even before the school year begins.

BC Director for Academic Affairs Dr. Ranulfo Visaya underscored the importance of addressing bullying as a societal issue.

Angelito B. Magnanao, a third-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BEED) student, shared how the mental health programs have helped him after facing bullying due to his skin condition.

BC also coordinates with government agencies to host seminars on bullying prevention and mental health awareness.

“By understanding the root causes of bullying and providing support, we aim to create an inclusive and safe learning environment,” said Visaya.

MCC and BC’s initiatives underscore their shared commitment to creating supportive environments where students can thrive emotionally, mentally, and socially.

By combining education, collaboration, and innovation, these institutions are fostering communities that prioritize well-being, inclusivity, and resilience of its students and workforce.

by: Trixcy Shien M. Cobarde & Bejay Chen B. Tabayag, Jamaica B. Bregente & Yvon Maratas /Benedicto College