Mandaue considers firefighting drone

A FIREFIGHTING drone capable of carrying fire hoses up to 100 meters high may soon become part of Mandaue City’s disaster response equipment as city officials explore new ways to address high-rise fire emergencies.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano witnessed a demonstration by a Taiwanese firm on Monday, May 25, 2026, as the city looked into tools that could address fire hazards beyond the reach of conventional ladder trucks.

Ouano said the City Government is considering renting one unit for a year to assess whether it can effectively support firefighting operations in the highly urbanized city.

“If Mandaue City decides to get one, we will probably not purchase it immediately. We may rent it first for one year to determine whether we can really maximize its use,” Ouano said.

“This firefighting drone was supposed to be presented last week, but even before that they already showed it to me through YouTube and TikTok. However, seeing it personally is very different because videos do not really give justice to how it actually works,” Ouano added.

The North Reclamation Area served as the test site for the drone demonstration to allow officials to assess its actual capabilities.

Ouano said the technology could be particularly useful in Mandaue City, which has many high-rise buildings.

According to the local Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), existing ladder trucks in Mandaue can only reach around 35 meters, far below the drone’s 100-meter range.

Ouano said the drone could help firefighters respond to emergencies in buildings that are difficult to access using conventional equipment while also improving responder safety.

“It is difficult when our ladders can no longer reach the upper floors. This could also serve as a sprinkler system in areas unreachable by ladders while keeping our firefighters safer,” he said.

The demonstration was originally intended for the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, but Ouano requested that the company also present the technology to Mandaue City officials, the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the BFP so they could evaluate the equipment and provide recommendations.

The mayor said one of his primary concerns is the drone’s safety, especially since it can fly up to 100 meters high while carrying a fire hose connected to personnel on the ground.

He said the company is still finalizing details regarding the drone’s water pressure capability, which is currently estimated at three to five bars.

Ouano clarified that the drone would not replace traditional firefighting operations but would instead serve as an additional tool during emergencies.

“This will not solve every fire incident alone, but it is better to have this equipment available when needed,” Ouano said.

He also requested the company to temporarily leave one unit in the city for pilot testing and training of local personnel.

The City Government is likewise requesting a formal proposal that can be presented to the city council for evaluation.

Ouano added that the equipment is specifically intended for high-rise fire incidents. / ABC