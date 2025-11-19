Mandaue continues post-typhoon cleanup; mayor appeals for understanding

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano clarified the City’s ongoing post-typhoon cleanup efforts, emphasizing that major roads had to be cleared first before crew could move into the interior portions of the barangays.

“The first thing we did after the typhoon was to make sure our major roads were cleaned,” Ouano said. “These areas cannot be cleared in just one day because even after cleaning, residents from the interior areas continue to throw or accumulate garbage, like what we see along UN Avenue.”

To speed up operations, the City acquired two additional pieces of equipment and even hired private contractors to focus on UN Avenue and other key sections.

“After a week, the situation improved, including in Barangay Casuntingan and the Tingub bridge area,” the mayor said.

Ouano added that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is also helping clear interior portions of several barangays, including Alang-alang, Umapad, and Opao.

He noted, however, that challenges remain especially in areas where large equipment cannot enter.

“Residents in Opao, where I live, often ask why their area isn’t cleaned first. But we really need to prioritize the major roads before moving to the interior portions,” he said.

“Our heavy equipment, like pay loaders and dump trucks, cannot easily enter narrow inner roads,” he added.

The mayor also responded to residents requesting flushing services for their streets, saying the City cannot currently accommodate such requests due to the widespread lack of water supply.

“I asked for their understanding. We cannot provide flushing inside homes or narrow areas because many families still don’t have water for bathing or using their comfort rooms. If they see us using water for flushing roads, they might get upset,” he said. “We have to set our priorities, and that is why we placed those needs first.”

To address the garbage backlog, the City rented additional equipment from ARDA, including four dump trucks and one pay loader, expected to arrive within the week.

But Ouano pointed out that barangay garbage trucks must handle the initial collection within their own communities.

“Mandaue City only has three dump trucks. When I assumed office on July 1, 2025, that was one of our biggest challenges because two of them were damaged,” he said. “We even had to borrow trucks from the barangays, which is the opposite of what normally happens.”

With the support of the City Council and Vice Mayor Glenn Bersede, the City approved a supplemental budget to rent more units in the coming months.

For now, while the city remains under a state of calamity, it continues to borrow equipment from private contractors.

Ouano appealed for patience as the cleanup progresses.

“We are doing everything we can. We have the equipment, but we cannot reach all interior areas right away because there are many of them, and it cannot be done in a single day,” he said.

“We will get to them. Residents only need to coordinate with their barangay officials,” he added.

He said barangays have been reporting areas where floodwater has yet to subside. In some places, even after suctioning the water, the problem returns because there is nowhere for the water to drain.

The mayor cited Barangay Opao as an example, where drainage is blocked by mud and several houses were built directly on the waterway.

“These structures need to be removed, but it cannot be done instantly,” he said. “We are already working on solving the problem as quickly as possible, but we ask for patience because the issues in each barangay cannot be fixed overnight.” (ABC)