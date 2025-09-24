Mandaue councilor pushes for creation of local anti-corruption body

COUNCILOR Carlo Fortuna is pushing for the creation of an anti-corruption body in Mandaue City to ensure that government projects and acquisitions are free from graft.

Fortuna said he plans to present the proposal during the City Council’s session on Monday, September 29, 2025, citing the need to strengthen local safeguards against corruption.

“We know, with this national corruption that is going on right now, I believe everybody should find a way to be part of the solution, not just in the national but even in the local,” he said.

The councilor explained that while there are mechanisms such as the Commission on Audit and internal auditors, issues of corruption still persist.

He suggested establishing a system within local government units similar to the Ombudsman to oversee projects and procurement.

“Ultimately, our objective is to make sure that public funds are not wasted and the interest of the public is protected,” Fortuna said.

He recalled past cases filed before the Sandiganbayan and the Ombudsman, as well as recent controversies such as the delivery of two secondhand trucks to the city, which he said resulted in losses for the government.

Fortuna said the proposed body would help prevent overpriced or substandard projects and ghost projects, ensuring that taxpayer money is properly spent.

“This is in response to the people’s anger over graft and corruption that has persisted for many years,” he said. (ABC)