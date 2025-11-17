Mandaue councilor pushes strict enforcement of rainwater harvesting to curb flooding

IN THE wake of Typhoon Tino, Mandaue City Councilor Joel Seno on Monday, November 17, 2025, is calling for the strict implementation of the city’s Storm Ordinance which encourages households and commercial buildings to practice rainwater harvesting.

“There’s an existing ordinance already, and we just need it to be implemented properly and strictly,” Seno said.

He added that while the measure will not completely stop flooding, every household can contribute to minimizing its effects.

Seno explained that rainwater harvesting is a quick and low-cost solution that can turn floodwater into a useful resource.

“Imagine if we have about 80,000 households, and each household has just two barrels. Instead of water flowing into the streets, it stays in your home, where you can use it to flush toilets or water plants,” he said.

The ordinance, passed in 2019, includes penal provisions for building code violations, but the rainwater harvesting component is largely encouragement-based.

Seno noted that some residents have already implemented the practice without formal enforcement, highlighting its simplicity and practicality.

“These are quick wins that are easy to implement. It costs the city nothing, and it fosters a sense of responsibility among residents. Everyone can contribute, regardless of the size of their home,” he said.

The Office of the Building Official (OBO) and the Mandaue City Engineering Office are tasked with monitoring compliance, particularly for those applying for building permits.

Seno emphasized that the initiative is not limited to new constructions, existing homes and commercial buildings are also encouraged to participate.

“The objective is simple: instead of letting rainwater flow into the streets, collect it and make it useful for your household,” he added.

Seno called on all residents to take part in this effort, describing it as a practical step toward reducing flooding while promoting environmental awareness and community participation. (ABC)