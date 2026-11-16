Mandaue councilor: Scrap buyers beware

MANDAUE City is looking into holding scrap buyers accountable for purchasing stolen government property to curb infrastructure thefts.

City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar said buyers sustain the illegal trade and could face fines, permit revocation and criminal charges, depending on the violation.

“If there is no demand, there is no supply. If nobody buys these items, nobody will have anything to sell,” Del Mar said.

Stolen materials

Del Mar cited government-owned signs stolen last week and brought to scrap buyers.

Other stolen items include electrical wires and solar-powered road stud lights, whose removal can disrupt services and compromise road safety.

She urged buyers to verify the source of materials and question suspicious transactions, even when identifying features have been removed.

“You are supposed to know your business. You know what is being sold to you, and you should know when these materials come from illegal activities,” Del Mar said.

Local sanctions

City officials said violations could carry fines of up to P5,000, business permit revocation or cancellation of the Integrated Community Clearance.

Republic Act (RA) 7160, or the Local Government Code, caps city ordinance penalties at P5,000 in fines, one year in prison, or both, at the court’s discretion.

Anti-Fencing Law

Buyers may also face prosecution under Presidential Decree 1612, or the Anti-Fencing Law of 1979, which prohibits dealing in stolen property for gain when a person knows or should know its source.

Prison penalties depend on the property’s value and can reach 20 years.

Possession of stolen property creates a rebuttable presumption of fencing but does not automatically establish guilt.

Businesses reselling goods obtained from unlicensed suppliers must secure a police clearance or permit before offering them to the public.

Children involved

The warning followed an incident last week involving a minor reportedly caught stealing government property.

Del Mar said officials were discussing appropriate action while observing legal protections for children.

Under RA 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, as amended, children aged 15 or younger are exempt from criminal liability but must undergo intervention.

Those older than 15 but younger than 18 are also exempt unless they acted with discernment, or understood the wrongfulness and consequences of their actions. / ABC