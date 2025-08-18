Mandaue councilor seeks probe into child assault caught on CCTV

MANDAUE City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar has filed a resolution urging the Mandaue City Police Office and the City Social Welfare and Services Office to investigate the physical assault of a child that reportedly took place in the city on August 14, 2025.

The resolution, filed during the City Council’s session, was prompted by a Facebook post showing CCTV footage of a violent assault allegedly committed by a college student inside a computer shop in Mandaue City. The video showed the child sustaining head injuries, raising public concern.

Del Mar’s draft resolution stressed that the city reaffirms its policy to protect children against all forms of abuse, citing Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The measure underscores the government’s obligation to safeguard children’s rights and welfare, noting that protection from abuse is a paramount concern for both national and local governments.

The councilor also invoked the Philippines’ commitments under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), particularly the obligation of government institutions to ensure children’s safety, dignity, and well-being.

“The violent assault of a child constitutes not only a violation of the dignity and rights of the child but also a direct affront to the policy of the State and the duty of Mandaue City to ensure a safe and nurturing environment for children,” the draft resolution stated.

If adopted, the resolution will direct the city’s police and social welfare office to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and take appropriate measures to prevent similar cases of child abuse. (CAV)