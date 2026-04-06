Mandaue councilor urges action vs dangling cables along roads

CONCERNED over the growing posed by dangling and improperly installed cables, a Mandaue City councilor is urging immediate action to prevent accidents along busy roads and communities.

Councilor Eugene Andaya, chairman of the Committee on Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, raised the issue anew, calling on the City Engineering Office (CEO) to reassess the situation and work closely with telecommunication and cable service providers to address the problem.

In a phone interview, Andaya said the presence of low-hanging and loose wires has become widespread across Mandaue City, particularly along major roads and barangay roads where heavy vehicles frequently pass.

“Along the highways and even in barangay roads, there are really a lot of dangling wires,” Andaya said, noting that the increasing number of telecommunication companies has contributed to the clutter of cables installed at unsafe heights.

He explained that many of these wires are installed too low, making them vulnerable to being struck by large vehicles such as container vans and wing vans.

Once hit, the wires can snap or fall, creating hazards for motorists and pedestrians.

“With the number of telcos now providing internet services, their wires are often installed too low. When large trucks pass, especially container vans and ten-wheelers, they get caught. That’s when accidents happen,” he added.

While the city previously deployed engineering teams to remove and organize these wires, Andaya said the problem has resurfaced, prompting him to push for a renewed resolution as a reminder for authorities to act again.

“We already assigned teams from the engineering office before to clear these dangling wires. But this resolution is to remind and refresh that effort because the problem has returned,” he said.

He warned that the situation is becoming increasingly dangerous, citing incidents where loose or cut wires have caused accidents.

“These wires have caused accidents. It’s very dangerous for Mandauehanons and even for others passing through the city,” Andaya stressed.

Motorcycle riders, in particular, are at high risk, as nearly invisible wires can get entangled while vehicles are in motion.

Large trucks are also vulnerable, as they may unknowingly pull down improperly installed cables, potentially triggering chain-reaction hazards along the road.

Andaya pointed to several areas where the issue is most evident, including Barangay Pagsabungan, Plaridel Street, Barangays Labogon and Paknaan.

He also acknowledged the challenge of regulating installation practices, noting that some companies install cables without proper coordination, sometimes even at night.

“Before, when I was still a barangay councilor in Paknaan, we would call the telcos and require them to coordinate and secure permits before installing. That way, installations were more organized,” he said.

Despite the lack of penalties for erring companies, Andaya emphasized that the primary goal is to ensure public safety rather than impose sanctions.

“There may be no penalties yet, but what we want is for them to properly install their lines so no one gets hurt,” he said.

As Mandaue continues to expand its connectivity infrastructure, the councilor stressed that safety should not be compromised, urging both government agencies and private providers to take responsibility before more lives are put at risk. (ABC)