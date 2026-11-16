Mandaue councilor urges creation of dedicated cybersecurity unit

MANDAUE City Councilor Carlo Fortuna urged the City Government to establish a dedicated cybersecurity unit following successive cyberattacks on national agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

Fortuna raised concerns over the potential exposure of sensitive personal information stored in government online systems, warning that compromised data could put citizens at risk of identity theft and other forms of fraud.

He noted that potentially exposed data — including names, Tax Identification Numbers (TINs), and birthdates — could be harvested and sold illegally.

Fortuna also said that he was personally affected by security breaches involving his client accounts, underscoring that the threat extends beyond government institutions to directly impact ordinary citizens.

He stressed that local government offices, particularly those handling online services and public transactions such as the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO), must also strengthen their cybersecurity measures.

To address these vulnerabilities, Fortuna called on the Management Information Systems Office (Miso) and the City Government to create a specialized unit to oversee and bolster the security of Mandaue’s digital infrastructure.

He stressed the need for proactive defenses to safeguard residents’ personal data and prevent breaches before they occur, rather than reacting after an attack takes place. (ABC)