Mandaue dad opposes ending mother tongue in early education

A MANDAUE City councilor has opposed the discontinuation of the mother tongue as a medium of instruction for Kindergarten to Grade 3.

Mandaue City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, chair of the education committee, said teaching in the local language improves children’s comprehension, strengthens cultural identity, and supports better learning outcomes.

He also raised concerns that the new policy, which mandates the use of Filipino and English as the primary languages of instruction, could create barriers for young learners and diminish their cultural connection.

“Children learn more effectively when they are taught in a language they understand. The mother tongue bridges the gap between home and school learning, making it easier for them to grasp basic concepts,” Sanchez said in Cebuano.

Republic Act 12027, known as the Act of Discontinuing the Use of the Mother Tongue as Medium of Instruction from Kindergarten to Grade 3, lapsed into law on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, without President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s signature.

The law amends Sections 4 and 5 of RA 10533, or the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013.

Malcolm said introducing other languages too early could alienate young learners, especially those from marginalized communities with limited exposure to English or Filipino.

“As we all know, English is the medium of communication, but we have to know our identity,” Sanchez said.

“For me, I am in favor of continuing the use of the mother tongue because it’s the easiest way to prevent miscommunication and help children understand lessons faster,” he added.

He also recommended a gradual transition, suggesting that English should only be introduced as the primary language of instruction in Grades 4 to 6, giving students time to develop foundational skills.

RA 12027

RA 12027 reverts the medium of instruction to Filipino and English, in accordance with the 1987 Constitution. English and Filipino languages are now designated as additional media of instruction.

The policy shift comes amid concerns about the lack of learning materials and trained teachers under the previous Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE) framework, which was implemented during the 2012-2013 school year.

The results of the new policy’s implementation, including its impact on learning outcomes, will be reviewed and submitted to the Office of the President and the House of Representatives.

These findings will guide future policy adjustments, including whether the optional use of the MTB-MLE approach will continue.

Meanwhile, Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd 7) Director Salustiano Jimenez earlier said that while the subject is no longer part of formal instruction, teachers are still allowed to use local languages when necessary. / CAV