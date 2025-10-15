Mandaue cash clerk dismissed for P3.3M unremitted collections

A CASH clerk from the Mandaue City Treasurer’s Office has been dismissed from service after an investigation revealed that around P3.3 million in collections were not remitted to the City Government.



City Legal Officer Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on said the dismissal was based on findings from a formal investigation that uncovered missing collections dating as far back as February 2024.



“The employee was found to have failed to turn over approximately P3.3 million in funds. This was discovered through records and receipts that showed discrepancies in the remittances,” Malig-on said.



“To protect the individual’s privacy, I will not disclose the name, but the employee served as a Cash Clerk,” he added.



The first incident report was filed in April 2025, during the previous administration, and was later turned over to the new administration led by Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano.



The City Legal Office continued the investigation, allowing the employee to explain and submit a position paper as part of due process.



“The recommendation from the investigating team was dismissal because the offense is very serious dishonesty,” Malig-on said.



“Mayor Ouano also made it clear that he will not tolerate any form of dishonesty, especially in the Treasurer’s Office,” he added.



The decision to dismiss the employee was officially served on Monday, October 13, 2025.



Records from the City Legal Office indicated that some of the receipts involved in the case dated back to 2024, while others were from 2025.



Despite the employee’s claim that the report was unreliable and the charges defective, investigators found that the evidence strongly pointed to the employee’s accountability.



“It’s clear from the reports that the employee was responsible for receiving the collections and should have turned them over immediately. There is always a paper trail in cash transactions, so it’s easy to trace who handled the money,” Malig-on said.



He said the City Government continues to uphold transparency and integrity, ensuring that similar incidents will not happen under the current administration. (ABC)



