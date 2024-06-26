Mandaue distributes P2,000 subsidy to senior high school grads

AT LEAST 392 Senior High School graduates from four public secondary schools in Mandaue City received cash subsidy from the City Government at the Mandaue City Central School Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

A total of 247 beneficiaries were from Paknaan National High School, 70 from Mandaue City Science High School, 51 from Maguikay National High School, and 24 from Mandaue City Sped Center High School.

In his opening speech, Mayor Jonas Cortes said the subsidy is part and parcel of the City Government's Tabang Mandaue Program that aims to provide help and service to Mandauehanons.

Joining Cortes and the city social workers in handing over the P2,000 cash assistance to the beneficiaries were Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, Councilor Oscar Del Castillo, Mandaue City SK Federation President Fleuritz Gayle Jumao-as, and Barangay Maguikay SK Chairman Jack Oplado.

Shea-J Gomez, an 18-year-old student from Mandaue City Science High School and one of the beneficiaries, expressed her gratitude toward the program and how it can help her in her pursuit of college education.

"I'm really thankful for the cash assistance. I think it's not only helpful for us to feel happy, but it actually is very helpful when applying to colleges because it can be used when taking entrance exams," she said.

A 24-year-old student-beneficiary, Winfrey Lumapis, from Paknaan National High School, said the subsidy will be a big help for her in seeking a job.

"Nalipay kay dako gud sya'g tabang. Isip usa ka-graduate na naa nasa'y anak. So diri na tas ibayrunon, ibayad na lang sa requirements pangitang trabaho," she said.

(I am very happy because it's a big help, especially for a graduate student who already has a child. So I would use this in paying for the requirements when I seek for a job.)

The cash distribution in Mandaue City Central School was the second day of the three-day Schools Subsidy Payout of the Tabang Mandaue Program.

Last June 25, two public secondary schools received their cash assistance, while on June 28, two more schools will be visited by Mandaue City Government to distribute the cash subsidy. (Jover Vencio/UP Tacloban Intern and Rachel Gabiola/NWSSU Intern)