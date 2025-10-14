Mandaue distributes P7M aid to quake-hit LGUs

THE Mandaue City Government has handed P7 million in financial assistance to seven local government units (LGUs) in northern Cebu that were affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the province on September 30, 2025.

Each of the seven local government units (LGUs) Bogo City, Medellin, Tabogon, San Remigio, Borbon, Sogod and Daanbantayan received P1 million to support their recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano personally handed over the checks to the local governments of Bogo City and Daanbantayan, while other Mandaue City councilors handed the assistance to the remaining municipalities.

“We are here today in Bogo City, which was the epicenter of the 6.9-magnitude earthquake last September 30,” Ouano said during the turnover.

“On behalf of the City of Mandaue, we are turning over this financial assistance to help Bogo City in its recovery under the leadership of Mayor Maria Cielo A. Martinez. We made it a point to give the aid in cash because the local governments know best what their cities and towns need right now, and this has been approved by our City Council,” he added.

Martinez expressed deep gratitude to the City of Mandaue for the continued support since the disaster struck.

“On behalf of the City of Bogo, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Mayor Thadeo Jovito ‘Jonkie’ Ouano, the councilors, and all the departments from the City of Mandaue who have helped us,” Martinez said.

“Mayor Ouano and the councilors came today, but even immediately after the earthquake, Mandaue City had already sent manpower to help us at a time when everything was still chaotic. Their visit today is proof that they want to make sure we are recovering well. Mayor Ouano and the help from Mandaue are always very welcome here in Bogo City,” she added.

Martinez added that the Bogo City Government is still assessing the extent of damage and the proper allocation of funds.

“We are carefully managing the financial assistance entrusted to us by various sectors and local government units,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Gilbert Arrabis Jr. of Daanbantayan also expressed gratitude to Mandaue City for the P1-million aid.

“The financial assistance given by Mayor Thadeo Jovito ‘Jonkie’ Ouano will be used for recovery and rehabilitation,” Arrabis said.

“We have more than 32,600 affected families here in Daanbantayan and this amount will be a huge help for us. We are very thankful to other LGUs, the provincial government, and even those from other provinces for their support,” he added.

Ouano said the initiative reflects Mandaue City’s commitment to stand in solidarity with neighboring localities during times of crisis.

“Our city understands what it means to face challenges like this,” he said. “Through unity and cooperation among LGUs, we can help each other rise again.” (ABC)