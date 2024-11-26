Mandaue enforces new traffic scheme

THE Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) has introduced new traffic schemes in key areas of the city to address congestion and improve road safety.

The adjustments, which include restrictions on left turns, modifications to right-turn regulations and preparation for an adaptive traffic light system, were approved in a recent meeting with the City’s traffic board, said Team head Hyll Retuya on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.

One of the critical areas affected by these changes is U.N. Ave., specifically the intersection near Bai Hotel and the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC); barriers have been installed to prohibit left turns from Bai Hotel toward CICC and from CICC toward Soriano Ave.

These left-turn movements were identified as hazardous and contributed significantly to traffic delays, said Retuya.

To mitigate these issues, the intersection will now serve as a U-turn slot rather than allowing left turns. This adjustment is expected to enhance both traffic flow and safety in the area, Retuya added.

The changes took effect on Tuesday, and authorities will monitor the area closely in the coming days to evaluate its impact.

Another significant modification has been implemented along Highway Seno for motorists turning right toward SM City JMall.

Beginning with a dry run next week, vehicles will no longer be allowed to make a right turn on a red signal.

This restriction aims to resolve conflicts with vehicles coming from the opposite direction and turning left into the same area, said Retuya.

Previously, this situation caused delays and posed safety risks at the intersection. By restricting right turns on red signals, the Team expects smoother traffic flow and reduced collision risks.

In Maguikay, a separate intervention is being prepared near Saint Louis College in M.C. Briones Sudlon.

The initiative is part of a plan to manage traffic flow near the Pacific Mall intersection, where an adaptive traffic light system is set to be implemented.

The area has been identified as a major bottleneck during rush hours, particularly from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

To address this, the Team plans to eliminate all left-turn movements at the Maguikay flyover during peak hours.

This means vehicles from the flyover will no longer be allowed to turn left toward Sudlon Maguikay, and vehicles exiting Sudlon Maguikay will be prohibited from crossing toward the highway.

“By restricting these movements, it aims to prevent traffic buildups and ensure a steady flow of vehicles during morning rush hours,” said Retuya.

Retuya added that coordination with Saint Louis College is ongoing, and they await the approval of the institution’s board before implementing the changes.

“Hopefully, in the coming days, we will see the positive effects of these rerouting measures,” Retuya said. / CAV