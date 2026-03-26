Mandaue expands Libreng Sakay with 3 new routes amid rising fuel prices

THE Mandaue City Government is expanding its Libreng Sakay Program in a bid to ease the burden of rising transportation costs on commuters, as fuel prices continue to climb.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, that the City will roll out three additional routes under the program, which offers free rides to the public.

The expansion will begin on Monday, March 30.

The new routes will cover A. Del Rosario Street to Maguikay and back, KFC Maguikay to Savemore Canduman, and Savemore Canduman to the Mandaue City School for the Arts.

Buses will operate during peak commuting hours, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., following the same schedule as the existing service.

Ouano said the move is meant to provide immediate relief to residents who are struggling with increasing daily expenses.

“We just want to provide a little relief to our constituents, especially now that fuel costs continue to rise,” he said.

The City Government is working closely with several barangays for the deployment of additional buses.

Among those that have expressed support are Banilad, Canduman, Ibabao-Estancia, Maguikay, Tabok, Basak, and Pagsabungan.

The expansion forms part of the city’s broader plan under its P40 million budget allocated for bus rentals this year.

Authorities had initially planned to gradually increase the number of routes to six, including those already operating under the current Libreng Sakay service.

However, due to the continued increase in fuel prices, which officials linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the City decided to fast-track the rollout with assistance from partner barangays.

Ouano said the procurement of additional buses is ongoing.

He added that the City is also considering leasing electric vehicles on a monthly basis as a more cost-efficient alternative, since these do not rely on fuel.

Under the program, the City Government shoulders the fuel expenses and hires the drivers and conductors.

The Libreng Sakay Program was first launched in February to serve students, with two buses operating between City Hall and the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue.

The buses were donated by the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

With the addition of more buses, Ouano said the program will now extend beyond students and cater to a wider range of commuters in the city. (ABC)