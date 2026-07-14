Mandaue eyes e-trike shift with proposed public transport ordinance

THE Mandaue City Council conducted a public hearing on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, for a proposed ordinance that seeks to regulate the operation of electric tricycles (e-trikes) as public utility vehicles, providing tricycle operators with the option to shift from fuel-powered units to electric vehicles.

The measure, introduced by Councilor Carlo Pontico Fortuna, seeks to regulate the registration, franchising, operation, and safety of public utility e-tricycles in Mandaue City.

Fortuna said the ordinance is intended to prepare the city for drivers who voluntarily decide to adopt electric tricycles in the future.

"Atong gi-andam na nga ordinance if ever ang tricycle drivers ganahan sila mo-shift into e-tricycle (We have already prepared an ordinance in case tricycle drivers decide to shift to e-tricycles)," Fortuna said.

He clarified that the proposal does not require all tricycle operators to replace their gasoline-powered units.

"It's their option to shift into e-trike, dili ingon nga we're shifting to e-trikes (It is their option to shift to e-trikes. It does not mean that we are requiring everyone to shift to e-trikes)," he said.

Under the proposed ordinance, e-tricycles will operate under the same routes and transport policies currently implemented for conventional tricycles.

Operators must also comply with Land Transportation Office (LTO) requirements, including vehicle registration, roadworthiness inspections, and professional driver's licenses.

The ordinance likewise provides standards on vehicle safety equipment, passenger capacity, franchising requirements, and operating zones.

Fortuna said electric tricycles could help lower operating expenses for drivers because they do not rely on fuel, which may also benefit commuters.

"Mas barato siya and maybe the passenger fare would be lesser compared to a fuel-driven vehicle (It is more affordable to operate, and passenger fares may be lower compared to fuel-powered vehicles)," he said.

He added that the city is exploring possible financial assistance should the proposal move forward.

"It's part of the option to subsidize because the e-trikes didto sa Boracay were fully subsidized by the government. If we will get private partners, we will see. Ang second kay ang charging station -- we can probably get if ang government ba mobayad ana or mo-provide ana," Fortuna said.

(Subsidizing the e-trikes is one of the options because the units in Boracay were fully subsidized by the government. We are also looking at possible partnerships with the private sector. Another consideration is the charging stations -- we are still determining whether the government will fund or provide them.)

The proposal also includes transitional provisions giving priority to existing gasoline-powered tricycle operators with valid franchises should they decide to shift to LTO-compliant e-tricycles.

While the proposal received positive feedback during the hearing, tricycle operators said affordability remains a major concern.

Marte Basubas, president of the One Mandaue Opao Association for Tricycle Drivers, said the group supports the proposal as long as it does not increase the number of franchises in the city.

"Para sa kausaban, nindot siya basta dili lang mapun-an or modaghan ang number of franchise (It is a good change, as long as the number of franchises is not increased)," Basubas said.

He said many drivers are still weighing whether they can afford to transition to electric vehicles.

"So far sa pagkakaron, medyo naghunahuna pa sila kay pricey sad baya na. But if e-subsidized sa atong City, why not? Mao ra man jud atong problema ang kwarta, ang pagpalit sa e-trike," he added.

(So far, many of them are still thinking it over because e-trikes are quite expensive. But if the City provides a subsidy, why not? Our main concern is the cost of purchasing an e-trike.)

Meanwhile, Krizzy Hyll Retuya, head of Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team), expressed support for the proposed ordinance, saying the agency is prepared to enforce whatever measure is approved by the City Council.

"On the part sa amoang enforcement sa Team, wala ra mi problema whatever passed sa legislation sa Sanggunian, we will implement (We have no problem with whatever legislation the City Council passes. We will implement it)," he said.

Retuya said the agency's primary concern is ensuring that operators comply with existing transport laws and regulations.

"For as long as kining mga e-trike nga i-consider as a mode of public transport mo-comply lang jud sila sa mga requirements or qualifications (As long as the e-trikes being considered as a mode of public transportation comply with all the required qualifications and regulations, we have no problem with them)," he said.

He added that Team will continue its campaign against colorum vehicles and the operation of tricycles on national highways, stressing that these remain prohibited even under the proposed ordinance.

He also noted that operators who choose to shift to e-tricycles will have to apply for a new franchise, adding that both e-trikes and e-bikes will still be prohibited from operating on national highways.

If approved, the ordinance will provide the city's legal framework for public utility e-tricycles while promoting cleaner and more sustainable transportation without requiring existing tricycle operators to abandon their fuel-powered units. (ABC/Sheryn Mae Sinoy, UV intern)