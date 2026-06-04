Mandaue eyes harsher penalties for repeat curfew violators, juvenile vandals

MANDAUE City officials are pushing for stricter penalties against repeat curfew violators and juvenile vandals, including fines that could reach between P3,000 and P5,000 for families of minors repeatedly caught violating city ordinances.

Mandaue City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar said the proposed amendments aim to address recurring offenses by minors, some of whom have reportedly been apprehended multiple times under the current system.

“The current curfew ordinance has unfortunately lost its credibility. Our police officers are suffering from low morale because the same children are caught over and over again,” Del Mar said.

The proposal, which was approved through a resolution by the Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC), also seeks to strengthen the city’s anti-vandalism efforts by extending accountability measures to minors involved in graffiti and property defacement.

Del Mar said the measure will undergo a public hearing before being submitted to the Mandaue City Council, stressing that the primary goal remains the protection, rehabilitation, and safety of the city’s youth. (ABC)