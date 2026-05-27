Mandaue eyes higher aid for seniors

MANDAUE City senior citizens may soon receive higher financial assistance as city officials moved forward with plans to increase the current P10,000 aid to P12,000, said Councilor Joel Seno, head of the committee on appropriation, budget and finance.

Seno said the proposed increase is still subject to the crafting and approval of an ordinance, but the City Government intends to fulfill the commitment made by Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano to provide additional support for elderly residents facing rising medical and living expenses.

“Right now, the financial assistance for senior citizens remains at P10,000, but as promised by Mayor Jonkie Ouano, there are plans to increase it,” Seno said.

The councilor said the increase may be implemented gradually, possibly starting with an additional P1,000 before eventually reaching the proposed P12,000, depending on the city’s financial capability and budget availability. (ABC)