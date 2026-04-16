Mandaue eyes P2,000-per-ton cut in garbage costs

MANDAUE City Government may soon cut its garbage disposal costs by as much as P2,000 per ton, as it moves closer to finalizing a compromise agreement with Asian Energy Systems Corporation, according to Councilor Joel Seno.

Seno, chairperson of the City Council’s Committee on Appropriation, Budget and Finance, said the proposed settlement is now in progress following earlier discussions led by Carlo Fortuna during the council session on April 13, 2026.

“The compromise agreement has already been discussed, and all invoices are being considered except for one amounting to around P267,000 because there was no contract covering that amount,” Seno said.

He said the remaining unpaid invoice is still subject to approval, but the city is hoping to complete the compromise agreement soon so it can move forward with direct transactions with Asian Energy.

“We are ready to proceed. The City Council has already granted Mayor Thadeo Jovito ‘Jonkie’ Ouano the authority to negotiate and sign the compromise agreement, so hopefully this will be finalized soon,” he said.

Once finalized, the agreement is expected to partially address the city’s garbage disposal concerns while significantly lowering the cost of waste disposal.

“At present, we are paying around P3,000 to P3,200 per ton. If this pushes through, we could return to the original rate of around P1,200 per ton,” Seno said.

That reduction would allow the city to save roughly P2,000 per ton by eliminating the need for a third-party contractor and dealing directly with Asian Energy.

“If this is settled, we can directly transact with them and there will be no need for a third party. That means we save a lot,” Seno added.

The City is currently pursuing the settlement to avoid prolonged legal proceedings over unpaid waste disposal obligations.

According to Seno, once signed, the compromise agreement will carry the same legal weight as a court judgment.

“By signing the compromise agreement, it will have the force and effect of a judgment. It is not court-mandated, but it is the initiative of both parties to avoid long and expensive litigation,” he said.

He added that once both parties finalize the agreement, it will still be submitted to the court for approval.

For city officials, the settlement offers both financial relief and a practical solution to Mandaue’s waste management challenges.

“This is administratively viable, and it allows us to achieve a fair resolution,” Seno said.

The City Government hopes the agreement will soon pave the way for lower waste disposal costs and help stabilize garbage collection operations in Mandaue City. (ABC)