Mandaue eyes salary hike for JO workers, awaits budget review

MANDAUE City officials are seriously considering a salary increase for job order (JO) workers, but the proposal remains under review as the City assesses whether its budget can support the move amid rising expenses.

Mandaue City Councilor Joel Seno said the plan to raise the salaries of JO workers has been in discussion for several months, with Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano already anticipating the need for additional worker support even before the city’s recent financial pressures.

“This is still in the planning stage, but Mayor Jonkie Ouano had already been considering this several months ago,” Seno said. “We wanted to prepare in advance for unforeseen events like the challenges we are facing now.”

Seno, who chairs the City Council’s Committee on Appropriation, Budget and Finance, said city officials are currently reviewing the local government’s budget requirements before making a final decision, noting that the City is managing multiple expenses at the same time.

“We are carefully studying the budget because there are many expenses that need to be covered,” he said. “The mayor is seriously considering increasing the salaries of JO workers, but we have to make sure that the budget can sustain it.”

He said the matter has already been discussed with City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on and Ouano, describing the proposal as “already in the works.”

If approved, the salary increase would apply to all JO workers across the board, according to Seno.

However, he clarified that no figures have been finalized because the city is still evaluating its available funds and addressing urgent expenditures, including additional allocations for waste management.

“The increase will be for everyone if it pushes through,” Seno said. “But as for the amount, there is none yet because we still need to look at the budget. We are even working on a supplemental budget now because of the garbage problem and other concerns.”

Seno emphasized that while the city leadership is committed to improving compensation for JO workers, no implementation date has been set as officials continue reviewing all financial considerations.

“For now, it is still a plan,” he said. “We are looking at every angle first before deciding when it can be implemented.”

The proposed wage increase offers hope for Mandaue City’s JO workers, many of whom rely on modest daily pay, but city officials said the final decision will depend on whether the local government can balance worker welfare with the city’s growing financial obligations. (ABC)