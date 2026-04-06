Mandaue eyes shift to e-trikes as fuel prices surge

RISING fuel prices are pushing officials in Mandaue City to seriously consider a transition to electric tricycles, a move seen as both a lifeline for struggling drivers and a step toward safer, more sustainable public transport.

Councilor Carlo Fortuna said the City is now studying the possible adoption of e-trikes, citing the growing burden of fuel costs on public utility drivers and commuters alike.

“Yes, actually, because fuel prices keep rising, and it’s very unlikely they will go down in the near future,” Fortuna said, emphasizing the urgency of finding alternatives.

He pointed out that increasing fuel prices have a direct impact on both fare rates and the daily operating expenses of tricycle drivers, many of whom rely on steady passenger income to make ends meet.

“This has a huge impact on, number one, the fare and the operating cost of public transport,” he added.

To address this, the City is exploring electric-powered tricycles as a viable option for drivers who may soon find traditional fuel-powered units too costly to operate.

“So, we should give an alternative to our operators, our tricycle drivers,” Fortuna said.

The councilor cited the example of Boracay Island, where a full transition to electric tricycles has already been implemented years ago.

“In Boracay, for several years now, they shifted, a 100 percent shift from fuel-fed tricycles to e-tricycles. And they have been operating for several years now,” he explained.

However, Fortuna clarified that the type of e-trike being considered in Mandaue will differ from the informal or unregulated units seen in other areas.

“So, that type of e-tricycle is what we are considering, not the ones you see in the mountains or in Carbon, not that kind,” he said. “It’s a design really intended for public transport called an ‘e-trike.’”

The proposal, outlined in a resolution, calls on the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) and the city’s Tricycle Franchise Board to conduct a comprehensive study on how these vehicles can be safely and effectively introduced.

“At least, if this comes in and someone decides to shift, the regulations in Mandaue City are already ready how to operate and how to regulate their operations,” Fortuna said.

Central to the plan is ensuring that e-trikes meet strict safety and operational standards before being allowed on the road.

“The design should be for public transportation, there’s a specific design to ensure the safety of the passenger. That’s what’s important,” he stressed.

Fortuna said the city aims to be “one step ahead” by preparing policies early, so drivers who choose to transition will not face uncertainty or regulatory gaps.

“If the current tricycle operators feel it’s no longer viable then perhaps they may decide to shift to an e-vehicle tricycle. Then we have already prepared the opportunity for them,” he said.

Despite the potential shift, existing traffic rules will remain in place.

Fortuna made it clear that e-trikes will still be prohibited from using national highways, just like their fuel-powered counterparts.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are fuel-fed or an electric vehicle, the same laws apply,” he said.

The initiative will initially apply only to licensed tricycle drivers, a move meant to avoid the kind of disorder seen in areas where unregulated vehicles have proliferated.

“It’s difficult, like what’s happening in Carbon now where there are so many of them and it’s become a mess, they came in first before the government,” Fortuna noted.

Beyond cost efficiency, the city is also looking at improving the overall commuting experience.

Fortuna highlighted that modern public transport must balance affordability with comfort and safety.

“Like the modern public jeepneys, they are big, convenient, and air-conditioned. At least the convenience of the passenger is considered,” he said. “People will pay even more just for convenience.”

He emphasized that any future e-trike system in Mandaue will prioritize three key factors: safety, convenience, and affordability for the riding public.

While questions remain regarding licensing requirements from the Land Transportation Office, Fortuna said the city is confident it can manage local registration through its existing systems.

“I’m very sure about the registration of the vehicle itself here in Mandaue City because we have the Motorized Tricycle-for-Hire Franchise Board,” he said.

As fuel prices continue to climb, the proposed shift to electric tricycles is shaping up to be more than just a modernization effort, it is a necessary response to protect both drivers’ livelihoods and commuters’ access to safe, reliable transportation. (ABC)