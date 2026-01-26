Mandaue faces daily garbage crisis

THE Mandaue City Government is facing a daily waste disposal crisis, as it temporarily halts full operations at the Barangay Binaliw landfill, prompting officials to implement short-term measures while working on long-term solutions.

Araceli Barlam, head of the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MCENRO), said the city is looking at a conservative estimate of three months for the recovery of the Barangay Binaliw landfill, stressing that the timeline will still depend on how fast rehabilitation efforts progress.

“This is only a conservative estimate of three months. It will still depend on the recovery of the Barangay Binaliw landfill,” Barlam said.

She added that the city cannot rely solely on this estimate, which is why it is maintaining open communication with its waste haulers in case adjustments to existing contracts become necessary.

Barlam emphasized that proper waste segregation remains a crucial factor in managing the city’s garbage problem during the temporary arrangement.

She said the situation would be easier to manage if residents and barangays strictly comply with segregation rules, but warned that failure to do so would worsen the problem.

“If everyone does their part in segregation, this will not be a big problem. But if only a few comply, the situation will definitely become difficult,” she said.

According to Barlam, barangays have already been instructed to strictly enforce segregated waste collection.

She also reminded residents that under existing regulations, garbage should only be brought out when collection trucks arrive and should not be left outside in advance.

“Our law is clear. Waste should only be handed over once the truck arrives. It should not be left outside,” she said.

MCENRO data showed that from January to December 2025, Mandaue City generated a total of 65,685.51 tons of garbage.

This translates to an average of about 5,473.79 tons per month or approximately 210 tons of waste every day.

Barlam said the challenge now is identifying where to dispose of at least 210 tons of garbage daily while the Binaliw landfill is undergoing recovery.

“That daily volume is now the crisis we are facing,” she said.

To address the issue, Barlam explained that the City first identified key parameters, including the scope of the problem and potential partners who can provide rapid and high-volume hauling and disposal services.

She said the City is currently working with partners capable of responding to the volume of waste generated each day.

She reiterated that all current arrangements are temporary and are meant to help the city cope while permanent solutions are being developed.

“This is only temporary,” Barlam said. “We need to move forward using the lessons we learned from the tragedy at the Barangay Binaliw landfill. To sustain the milestones we have achieved, we must initially identify strategies and solutions.”

City officials continue to call on residents, barangay leaders, and waste collectors to cooperate, particularly in waste segregation and proper disposal, as Mandaue City navigates one of its most pressing environmental challenges. (ABC)