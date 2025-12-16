Mandaue fast-tracks cash bonuses for government workers

THE Mandaue City Government has fast-tracked the approval and implementation of cash bonuses for its employees following the signing of a presidential administrative order recognizing the exemplary service of government workers.

Councilor Joel Seno, chairman of the Committee on Appropriation, Budget and Finance, confirmed that the City Council has already approved the ordinance implementing the Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) and gratuity pay for qualified City Government employees.

Seno said the incentive is being granted in line with Administrative Order 40, which was signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on December 14, 2025.

The order authorizes the release of the Service Recognition Incentive to regular government employees as a form of acknowledgment for their dedication and performance in public service.

“This incentive is a recognition of the exemplary service rendered by our government employees here in Mandaue City,” Seno said. “This is the Service Recognition Incentive, which the national government has granted to honor their hard work and commitment.”

Aside from Administrative Order 40, the City also implemented Administrative Order 39, which provides gratuity pay for Job Order (JO) and Contract of Service (COS) workers.

According to Seno, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano directed the concerned local government offices to immediately fast-track the implementation of both administrative orders to ensure the timely release of bonuses.

The signed administrative orders were received by the City Government only two days prior to the council’s action.

Despite the limited time, the Local Finance Committee convened on the morning of December 15, 2025, to review the financial requirements and compliance of the measures.

Following the committee meeting, the City Council held its last regular session for the year, during which the ordinance implementing both administrative orders was introduced on first reading.

To fully comply with the national directives and avoid delays, the council also conducted a special session Tuesday, December 16, 2025 to finalize the approval of the measures.

Seno said the move to hold a special session was necessary to ensure that city employees would receive their bonuses as soon as possible.

“We fast-tracked the process so that our employees can already receive their incentives,” he said. “This was done under the strict instructions and full support of Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede and in response to the directive of Mayor Ouano.”

Under the approved ordinance, regular employees of the Mandaue City government are set to receive a Service Recognition Incentive amounting to P20,000.

Meanwhile, Job Order and Contract of Service workers will receive a gratuity pay of P5,000.

Employees who have rendered service for less than four months, however, will receive a pro-rated amount, in accordance with existing guidelines.

City officials said the release of the bonuses is expected anytime soon, as the necessary legal and financial processes have already been completed.

The City Government emphasized that the incentives reflect its continued commitment to valuing the contributions of its workforce, especially those who have remained dedicated to public service throughout the year. (ABC)