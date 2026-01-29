Mandaue files criminal case over P3.3M missing funds

He said while the case had already been submitted to the Ombudsman, the City initially refrained from making the matter public due to a series of circumstances that coincided at the time.

“Last year, funds were taken from the City Treasurer’s Office. The case for malversation was already filed with the Office of the Ombudsman on November 7, 2025,” Malig-on said.

“We did not immediately release information about it because Typhoon Tino happened around that period, and shortly after that came the Christmas season, which caused delays in public disclosure,” he added.

Despite the delay in announcing the case, Malig-on stressed that the City was firm in its decision to pursue criminal charges.

He said Mandaue City had made it clear from the start that it would not let the issue go unresolved.

“The City was truthful and consistent in saying that it would file a criminal charge,” he said, adding that the Ombudsman has already acknowledged receipt of the complaint.

The criminal complaint stemmed from the City’s internal investigation, which found that a total of P3,342,000 was allegedly taken.

“Based on the investigation conducted by Mandaue City last year, the amount involved reached P3,342,000,” Malig-on said. “What we filed with the Ombudsman is a criminal case.”

He said an earlier case related to the incident was dismissed in October 2025, prompting the City to proceed with the filing of a criminal complaint afterward.

City officials emphasized that the filing of the case reflects the local government’s commitment to accountability and the protection of public funds.

Malig-on reiterated that the City would continue to cooperate with the Office of the Ombudsman as the case moves forward.

The Office of the Ombudsman has yet to issue a statement on the merits of the complaint, while further proceedings are expected as part of the preliminary investigation process. (ABC)