Mandaue flood projects, Mactan bridge rehab set

ABOUT 41 percent of flood mitigation projects in flood-prone areas of Mandaue City have been completed as of 2023, a Mandaue solon reported, as she also revealed funding for projects this year to resolve the flooding in Sto. Niño Village and rehabilitate the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

According to Mandaue Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Central Visayas provided the figure to her.

The projects mainly focused on installing steel sheets on drainage facilities along various segments of the Butuanon River, specifically in barangays Alang-alang, Maguikay, Tabok and Paknaan. Additionally, some flood control projects in creeks in barangays Basak and Jagobiao were also included in the project.

The DPWH plans to finish implementing these projects by the end of this year, Ouano-Dizon said Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

A total of P1.3 billion was allocated for the flood mitigation projects after the approval and signing of the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA) last year.

Ouano-Dizon said an additional P1.9 billion budget has been approved for new flood mitigation projects in Mandaue City with the release of the 2024 GAA. These projects will focus on installing sheet piles with stone masonry and will also be implemented by the DPWH.

The main objective is to address flood problems in areas along A.C. Cortes and A.S. Fortuna streets where many commuters and residents have been affected by recent floods.

Ouano-Dizon said the incident in a part of the upscale Sto. Niño Village in Mandaue, where residents claimed they experienced neck-deep flood water due to the collapse of a nearby fishpond’s concrete fence and the overflowing of the Butuanon River in September last year, was a good motivation to seek national funds for such projects.

The remaining sections of the Butuanon River will receive P1.082 billion for flood mitigation. A separate budget of P160 million will also be allocated for flood control projects in Sitio Orel and Sto. Niño Village.

Moreover, for the improvement of the Subangdaku River and Mahiga Creek, P250 million will be used; Tingub Creek, P50 million; Basak Creek, an additional P150 million; and Tipolo River, P70 million.

Apart from the P1.9 billion in flood control projects, the legislator said other projects such as the Marcelo Fernan Bridge retrofitting and rehabilitation amounting to P180 million, construction of solar-powered water pumping stations in barangays Casili, Ibabao, Tingub and Maguikay for a total of P48 million, and the construction and completion of multi-purpose buildings, among others, are set to be implemented this year.

Ouano-Dizon said that through a letter, she had informed Mandaue Mayor Jonas Cortes of the projects so the DPWH can coordinate with the City Government and barangays involved.