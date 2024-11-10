Mandaue, Fujian ink deal to boost trade, tech ties

THE Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Fujian Nan’an General Chamber of Commerce, a strategic step aimed at boosting economic ties between the Philippines and China.

The MOU, signed in Fuzhou City, Fujian Province, seeks to enhance collaboration across multiple sectors, including trade, tourism, agriculture, innovation and technology, ultimately driving economic growth in both regions.

The agreement was signed by MCCI president Mark Anthony Ynoc and Fujian Nan’an General Chamber of Commerce executive deputy president Huang Baolin on Nov. 3, 2024, during Cebu’s delegation four-day visit to Fujian, China led by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

Under the agreement, MCCI and the Nan’an General Chamber of Commerce will work together to foster closer business relations between Mandaue City, Cebu Province and Nan’an, Fujian. Both parties aim to create new opportunities for their respective business communities by sharing vital information on industry trends, trade practices and opportunities for investments.

The MOU also encourages both chambers to promote participation in international trade fairs, seminars and other significant events in their regions to facilitate cultural and business exchanges.

The MOU, which remains in effect indefinitely until either party issues a three-month termination notice, emphasizes collaboration without imposing any financial or legal obligations. Any future events or initiatives will be subject to separate agreements.

The agreement highlights the growing importance of international partnerships in today’s global economy, and both chambers expressed optimism that this MOU will lead to productive, long-lasting economic exchanges that benefit both communities.

Fujian

Fujian, a southeastern coastal province of China, has a robust and diverse economy. Known for its strategic location across the Taiwan Strait, Fujian serves as a significant gateway for trade, investment and economic cooperation between China and neighboring countries.

Fujian is a manufacturing powerhouse with strengths in electronics, machinery and petrochemicals. Major cities like Xiamen, Quanzhou and Fuzhou house extensive manufacturing hubs producing electronics, textiles, footwear and consumer goods

The province is also a leading producer of tea, fruits and seafood. Quanzhou, a city in Fujian, is also recognized as a global manufacturing center for footwear, apparel and textile products, with many international brands sourcing from the region. / KOC