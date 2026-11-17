MANDAUE City has installed seven early warning systems in flood-prone areas to strengthen its ability to monitor rising water levels, detect potential flooding and alert vulnerable communities.

The systems, which monitor rainfall and water levels, were acquired through a partnership with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) and the National Disaster Management Institute (NDMI) of South Korea, at no cost to the City Government.

Coordinated with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), the installations are equipped with cameras and automated sensors that transmit real-time data to the City’s command center.

When rainfall or water levels reach preset thresholds, the systems activate alarms, allowing disaster response personnel to assess potential flooding and issue timely warnings to affected communities.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano welcomed the assistance, saying the equipment would significantly improve the city’s disaster preparedness.

He said the systems were among the equipment the City had long been requesting and expressed gratitude to the agencies behind the initiative. He also noted that other local government units were expected to receive similar assistance.

Meanwhile, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Banoy Lopez said the National Government was accelerating flood-control projects in Mandaue to address vulnerabilities exposed by Typhoon Tino in November 2025.

During a site visit with local officials, Lopez inspected priority flood-control areas and discussed infrastructure interventions, including diversion channels, upstream dams to slow water flow and mangrove management to improve water outfall.

Among the projects identified for the 2027 national budget are P60 million for a detention pond with a pumping station and flood gate, and P150 million for drainage improvements along AS42.

Lopez said these projects were among the long-term solutions identified by local government units following the widespread flooding caused by Typhoon Tino.

“We saw what happened here during Typhoon Tino, and those will really be the long-term solutions. The President told us that we have to implement these projects quickly so that these incidents will not happen again,” Lopez said.

The early warning systems are intended to improve Mandaue’s immediate capacity to detect and respond to flooding, while the proposed infrastructure projects seek to reduce flood risks over the longer term. / ABC