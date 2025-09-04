Mandaue government center project faces delay over missing engineering design

THE construction of the new Mandaue Government Center is at risk of delay after city officials revealed that the contractor has failed to submit a crucial Detailed Engineering Design (DED), a required prerequisite for the project’s continuation.

Lawyer Gonzalo “Sally” Maligon said that Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano initially expressed his intent to move the project forward, recognizing its importance to the city.

However, developments from the City Engineering Office on August 19, 2025, revealed that the contractor, identified as WT, has yet to submit a complete DED.

The DED was due in January, four months after the notice to proceed was issued.

Maligon noted that the contractor’s failure to submit the documents has raised serious concerns from the city’s engineering team.

"Our engineering team reported that their submissions are not yet complete," Maligon said. “It is difficult to proceed with the work if it is not yet approved.”

Maligon said that upon taking office in July, Ouano immediately met with the engineering, planning, and WT to discuss the project. Despite these discussions, the contractor still has not produced the required documents.

The engineering office formally recommended a two-week work suspension, but Ouano gave WT a one-week extension to comply.

"The mayor gave them one more week to submit the complete details, estimates, and design," Maligon said. "After one week, if they still cannot, then Mayor Thadeo Jovito 'Jonkie' Ouano said he might be compelled to adopt the engineering office's recommendation to stop the project for two weeks."

WT submitted documents last Friday, but the city engineers clarified that what was submitted was only a conceptual design or a "perspective," not the required detailed estimate and design.

While the issue does not affect the project’s allocated budget, it does threaten to push back the completion timeline.

“It is difficult to continue working there when there is still no clear agreement on whether the detailed design and estimates are correct. What if later on the engineering office does not approve it, yet work has already been done? That is the danger,” said Maligon.

The City is holding the project until all requirements are met to ensure the integrity and proper execution of the construction plan. (ABC)