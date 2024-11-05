Mandaue gov't ‘unaware’ on Maguikay riprap project

A MANDAUE City lawmaker has accused the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH 7) of violating a local ordinance that mandates coordination with the local government for national projects within the city’s jurisdiction.

City Councilor Jesus Arcilla, chairman of the committee on infrastructure and public works, said on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, that the DPWH 7 lacked coordination with the City Government before implementing a P127-million, 69,000-linear-meter flood control project, a riprap, in Barangay Maguikay.

He said the DPWH 7 failed to comply with the ordinance titled, “An Ordinance Strengthening the Collaboration between National Government Agencies and the City of Mandaue for Programs, Projects, and Activities,” enacted in April 2024. This ordinance requires national agencies to align their projects with the City’s oversight and planning.

Initiated by Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Quano-Dizon, the project is intended to reduce flooding along the Butuanon River.

A section of the riprap collapsed last Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Under the ordinance, national agencies or government-owned corporations must secure approval from the City Council (Sangguniang Panlungsod) through a resolution before initiating any project within the city’s jurisdiction.

“No policy, program or project shall be implemented in the territorial jurisdiction of the City of Mandaue by the concerned National Government Agency or GOCC unless the same has been approved by the Sangguniang Panlungsod of the City of Mandaue through an appropriate resolution approving the same,” reads a portion of the ordinance.

Resolution

The City Council passed a resolution on Monday, Nov. 4, requesting that the DPWH 6th District Engineering Office and ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp., the flood control project contractor, appear at the council’s regular session on Monday, Nov. 11. This session aims to address the issues surrounding the riprap collapse and to examine future preventive measures.

Concerns have been raised over the structural quality of the collapsed portion. Arcilla said the construction lacked essential reinforcements and used thin concrete, factors contributing to the structure’s failure.

“I saw that the collapsed riprap had no rebar, and the cement was thin,” Arcilla said in Cebuano, warning that such deficiencies compromise public safety.

“Our concern is the future. What they did now, instead of ensuring the safety of the people, actually puts them at risk, especially if there’s heavy rain. It doesn’t seem right,” he added.

Review

The council also intends to review the project’s design approved by the DPWH 7, as well as other sections where cracks have reportedly appeared.

“They really didn’t comply with the ordinance we passed, which requires them to coordinate with the city before proceeding with the project. That’s a huge insult to us in Mandaue,” Arcilla said.

Under the ordinance, violators may face a fine of P2,500 per offense and/or imprisonment up to six months. Administrative charges for abuse of authority may be filed against responsible individuals.

The ordinance, Arcilla said, must be enforced to prevent delays and avoid budget reallocations for city projects that could overlap or clash with national initiatives.

The councilor also plans to invite representatives from Dizon’s office to the session for further clarification, as the project falls under her jurisdiction.

Despite being for nearly a year, the project has not been coordinated with the City Government as required by the ordinance. Arcilla noted that the ordinance’s primary purpose is to ensure city oversight, allowing the local government to monitor and evaluate national projects to maintain safety and quality standards.

SunStar Cebu attempted to reach DPWH Cebu Sixth Engineering Office’s District Engineer Gumer Castillo for comment but had not received a response as of this writing. / CAV