Mandaue honors National Heroes Day with flower offering

“On this day of heroes, let us ask ourselves: in what way can I be a hero? To my family, to my community, and to our nation. The heroes of the past fought for our freedom, but the heroes of today, including each one of us can also be an inspiration, giving hope to the generations to come,” Ouano said in his speech.

His words were met with quiet nods and reflection among those in attendance, many realizing that heroism is not confined to the history books or the battlefield. Instead, it is found in the day-to-day sacrifices of parents who provide for their children, workers who serve with integrity, teachers who mold the youth, health professionals who care for the sick, and citizens who stand for what is right even when it is difficult.

As the ceremony concluded, flowers were gently placed at the commemorative display inside the library. A moment of silence followed, with heads bowed in gratitude, not only for the known heroes whose names are etched in history, but also for the countless unsung heroes whose quiet acts of service continue to uplift communities.

“May we continue to live each day with a heart of hero,” Ouano reminded the people. (ABC)