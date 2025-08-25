Mandaue honors National Heroes Day with flower offering

A SOLEMN yet meaningful ceremony unfolded Monday morning, August 25, 2025, at the Mandaue City Library as local officials, government employees, and residents gathered to commemorate National Heroes Day with a flower offering, honoring the sacrifices and patriotism of the country’s great men and women.
The simple act of laying flowers, though quiet and understated, carried deep symbolism, an expression of gratitude to those who laid down their lives for freedom and justice, and a reminder that the spirit of heroism continues to live on in the present generation.
During the event, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano delivered a message that touched the hearts of many. He invited everyone to reflect not only on the past, but also on the present role of ordinary citizens in carrying forward the legacy of heroism.
“On this day of heroes, let us ask ourselves: in what way can I be a hero? To my family, to my community, and to our nation. The heroes of the past fought for our freedom, but the heroes of today, including each one of us can also be an inspiration, giving hope to the generations to come,” Ouano said in his speech.
His words were met with quiet nods and reflection among those in attendance, many realizing that heroism is not confined to the history books or the battlefield. Instead, it is found in the day-to-day sacrifices of parents who provide for their children, workers who serve with integrity, teachers who mold the youth, health professionals who care for the sick, and citizens who stand for what is right even when it is difficult.
As the ceremony concluded, flowers were gently placed at the commemorative display inside the library. A moment of silence followed, with heads bowed in gratitude, not only for the known heroes whose names are etched in history, but also for the countless unsung heroes whose quiet acts of service continue to uplift communities.
“May we continue to live each day with a heart of hero,” Ouano reminded the people. (ABC)